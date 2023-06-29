New law expands Xi’s combative political stance to help China deal with foreign sanctions

China passed new legislation on Wednesday overseeing the country’s foreign policy, its latest effort to expand a “legal toolkit” to counter perceived hostile Western sanctions and other actions amid concerns over its impact on business operations. foreigners in China.

According to a South China Morning Post report, citing observers, the comprehensive foreign relations law should help Beijing use domestic law to retaliate against sanctions and deter future provocations.

The law was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislature, according to Xinhuaafter a draft was released in December.

In light of China’s deteriorating relations with the United States and its allies, Beijing has stepped up efforts in recent years to “strengthen legislation in the field of foreign affairs” and “use the rule of law to lead the international struggle,” as President Xi Jinping said. in 2021.

Beijing has introduced a number of regulations over the past three years to resist US sanctions, including the Alien Sanctions Act in 2021, which came after US efforts to use its domestic laws to restrict the China through a trade war and export restrictions since 2016.

Unlike the anti-sanctions law, the foreign relations law will serve as the framework law that will govern the conduct of China’s foreign relations in all respects, according to Wang Jiangyu, a professor at the Faculty of Law of the City University of Hong Kong. .

This indicates very well that China is trying to legalize the conduct of diplomacy and foreign relations. On the other hand, it also reflects the will of [President Xi Jinping] strengthen national security, South China Morning Post quoted Wang as saying.

What is the new law?

The new law stipulates that Chinese diplomacy should be conducted under the guidance of President Xi’s political ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought on New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and in accordance with the Chinese Constitution, according to The report.

The statute seeks to encapsulate the country’s existing foreign policy doctrines, reiterating that China would adhere to principles such as non-aggression and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and oppose hegemony. and power politics.

The law states that China upholds world peace and security and promotes common global development. It advocates the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means and opposes the use or threat of the use of force in international relations.

In addition to strengthening rules governing foreign-related areas, the law states that the state must also “perform in good faith its obligations” under international treaties and agreements in which China has participated in accordance with the constitution and laws”.

Experts express their concerns

Experts have expressed concern that the new law, aimed at further tightening Communist parties’ control over the country’s external interactions, could harden Beijing’s Cold War-style confrontation with Washington and make it harder for foreign companies to operate in China, reported South China Morning Post.

George Magnus, a research associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford, expressed concern that the law could be seen outside China as part of the country’s aggressive diplomacy, further widening the deficit of trust between Beijing and the US-led West.

Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, shared those concerns and said the law would make it more difficult for foreign business operations in China, citing the concentration of party power in the name of national security.

“It would further add to the uncertainty of China’s business environment, as the party may take action based on political rather than legal considerations,” South China Morning Post quoted Gao as saying.

