Politics
New law expands Xi’s combative political stance to help China deal with foreign sanctions
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reuters
China passed new legislation on Wednesday overseeing the country’s foreign policy, its latest effort to expand a “legal toolkit” to counter perceived hostile Western sanctions and other actions amid concerns over its impact on business operations. foreigners in China.
According to a South China Morning Post report, citing observers, the comprehensive foreign relations law should help Beijing use domestic law to retaliate against sanctions and deter future provocations.
The law was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislature, according to Xinhuaafter a draft was released in December.
Related Articles
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins disagrees with Biden, says Xi Jinping is not a ‘dictator’
Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping: will this help ease US-China tensions?
In light of China’s deteriorating relations with the United States and its allies, Beijing has stepped up efforts in recent years to “strengthen legislation in the field of foreign affairs” and “use the rule of law to lead the international struggle,” as President Xi Jinping said. in 2021.
Beijing has introduced a number of regulations over the past three years to resist US sanctions, including the Alien Sanctions Act in 2021, which came after US efforts to use its domestic laws to restrict the China through a trade war and export restrictions since 2016.
Over the past three years, Beijing has introduced a series of regulations aimed at countering US sanctions, including the Alien Sanctions Act in 2021, which followed US efforts to use its domestic laws to rein in China by the trade war and export controls since 2016.
Unlike the anti-sanctions law, the foreign relations law will serve as the framework law that will govern the conduct of China’s foreign relations in all respects, according to Wang Jiangyu, a professor at the Faculty of Law of the City University of Hong Kong. .
This indicates very well that China is trying to legalize the conduct of diplomacy and foreign relations. On the other hand, it also reflects the will of [President Xi Jinping] strengthen national security, South China Morning Post quoted Wang as saying.
What is the new law?
The new law stipulates that Chinese diplomacy should be conducted under the guidance of President Xi’s political ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought on New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and in accordance with the Chinese Constitution, according to The report.
The statute seeks to encapsulate the country’s existing foreign policy doctrines, reiterating that China would adhere to principles such as non-aggression and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and oppose hegemony. and power politics.
The law states that China upholds world peace and security and promotes common global development. It advocates the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means and opposes the use or threat of the use of force in international relations.
In addition to strengthening rules governing foreign-related areas, the law states that the state must also “perform in good faith its obligations” under international treaties and agreements in which China has participated in accordance with the constitution and laws”.
Experts express their concerns
Experts have expressed concern that the new law, aimed at further tightening Communist parties’ control over the country’s external interactions, could harden Beijing’s Cold War-style confrontation with Washington and make it harder for foreign companies to operate in China, reported South China Morning Post.
George Magnus, a research associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford, expressed concern that the law could be seen outside China as part of the country’s aggressive diplomacy, further widening the deficit of trust between Beijing and the US-led West.
Henry Gao, a law professor at Singapore Management University, shared those concerns and said the law would make it more difficult for foreign business operations in China, citing the concentration of party power in the name of national security.
“It would further add to the uncertainty of China’s business environment, as the party may take action based on political rather than legal considerations,” South China Morning Post quoted Gao as saying.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/new-law-extending-xis-combative-policy-stance-to-help-china-tackle-foreign-sanctions-12803482.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New law expands Xi’s combative political stance to help China deal with foreign sanctions
- Prime Minister Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings
- Armenian, Turkish leaders discuss normalization of relations
- Why Bollywood’s ‘Chiffon Sarees in the Snow’ No Longer Work
- NHL Draft still an imperfect science
- Amazon is full of swimwear deals up to 66% off, and these are the 10 styles shoppers love the most
- Establishment of Innovation Experience Center to nurture creativity
- Earthquake hits Islamabad and surrounding areas
- President Jokowi will pray Eid al-Adha 1444H at Yogyakarta Palace with the community
- U.S. merger review review set to delay deals by months (3)
- Kim Kardashian will open the first Skims store in West Hollywood in 2024
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are down after central bankers say interest rates must stay high