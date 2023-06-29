Politics
President Jokowi donates 3 cows, slaughtered today
RADARSOLO.COM President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) donated three sacrificial cows to three mosques in the city of Solo. Locations vary. Three giant cows will be slaughtered today (6/29/2023). It is performed after the congregation has performed the Eid prayer which takes place in every mosque.
The cow, which weighs more than a ton, was imported from a farmer in Ungaran. Simental, bragus and limo types. This cow was donated to Surakarta Grand Mosque, Al-Wustho Mangkunegaran Mosque and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo on Tuesday (6/27/2023).
Solo Grand Mosque secretary Abdul Basid said President Joko Widodo regularly distributes sacrificial cows every Eid al-Adha. At the Grand Mosque this time, they received a shipment of cattle weighing 1.8 tons. The price is estimated at IDR 159 million. His party also received a shipment of sacrificial animals in the form of Limousin cattle weighing 650 kilograms from President Soeharto’s family.
“We received three cows, eight goats. Plus two cows from President Jokowi and President Suharto’s family,” Basid explained.
Al-Wustho Mosque Sacrifice Committee Chairman Mangkunegaran Yusuf revealed that President Jokowi’s Brangus-type sacrificial cow weighing 1.1 tons will also be slaughtered today. “Pak Jokowi sacrificed himself here nine times,” Yusuf explained.
At another location, Chairman of Takmir Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed Solo Imron Supomo said the Chairman’s sacrificial cow was a limousine weighing 1,045 tons. What is different from the other two mosques is that the slaughter of the sacrificial animals in this mosque will be carried out at the Surakarta City Government (RPH) slaughterhouse. This was done because officially the mosque donated by the UAE has not yet received sacrificial animals from the general public. The sacrificial animals that were slaughtered today (6/29/2023) were gifts from the President and a number of private companies. (ves/nik/dam)
Journalist: Silvestre Kurniawan
RADARSOLO.COM President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) donated three sacrificial cows to three mosques in the city of Solo. Locations vary. Three giant cows will be slaughtered today (6/29/2023). It is performed after the congregation has performed the Eid prayer which takes place in every mosque.
The cow, which weighs more than a ton, was imported from a farmer in Ungaran. Simental, bragus and limo types. This cow was donated to Surakarta Grand Mosque, Al-Wustho Mangkunegaran Mosque and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo on Tuesday (6/27/2023).
Solo Grand Mosque secretary Abdul Basid said President Joko Widodo regularly distributes sacrificial cows every Eid al-Adha. At the Grand Mosque this time, they received a shipment of cattle weighing 1.8 tons. The price is estimated at IDR 159 million. His party also received a shipment of sacrificial animals in the form of Limousin cattle weighing 650 kilograms from President Soeharto’s family.
“We received three cows, eight goats. Plus two cows from President Jokowi and President Suharto’s family,” Basid explained.
Al-Wustho Mosque Sacrifice Committee Chairman Mangkunegaran Yusuf revealed that President Jokowi’s Brangus-type sacrificial cow weighing 1.1 tons will also be slaughtered today. “Pak Jokowi sacrificed himself here nine times,” Yusuf explained.
At another location, Chairman of Takmir Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed Solo Imron Supomo said the Chairman’s sacrificial cow was a limousine weighing 1,045 tons. What is different from the other two mosques is that the slaughter of the sacrificial animals in this mosque will be carried out at the Surakarta City Government (RPH) slaughterhouse. This was done because officially the mosque donated by the UAE has not yet received sacrificial animals from the general public. The sacrificial animals that were slaughtered today (6/29/2023) were gifts from the President and a number of private companies. (ves/nik/dam)
Journalist: Silvestre Kurniawan
|
Sources
2/ https://radarsolo.jawapos.com/daerah/solo/29/06/2023/presiden-jokowi-sumbang-3-sapi-disembelih-hari-ini/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood remake of Pakistani hit song upsets fans: Original singer opens up – Reuters
- Nebraska Threat Assessment: NTER Visits NCITE | National Center for Counter-Terrorism Innovation, Technology and Education (NCITE)
- President Jokowi donates 3 cows, slaughtered today
- Defra Announces UK-Wide Recycling Rates in 2021
- Hollywood Fringe Festival Highlights
- Mini golf in Minnesota with a twist is your summer destination
- White Sneakers for Men: Best White Sneakers for Men in India to Make Your Outfit Stand Out
- Trials show no benefits of prescribing opioids for people with acute back or neck pain
- New law expands Xi’s combative political stance to help China deal with foreign sanctions
- Prime Minister Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings
- Armenian, Turkish leaders discuss normalization of relations
- Why Bollywood’s ‘Chiffon Sarees in the Snow’ No Longer Work