President Jokowi donates 3 cows, slaughtered today

RADARSOLO.COM President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) donated three sacrificial cows to three mosques in the city of Solo. Locations vary. Three giant cows will be slaughtered today (6/29/2023). It is performed after the congregation has performed the Eid prayer which takes place in every mosque.

The cow, which weighs more than a ton, was imported from a farmer in Ungaran. Simental, bragus and limo types. This cow was donated to Surakarta Grand Mosque, Al-Wustho Mangkunegaran Mosque and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo on Tuesday (6/27/2023).

Solo Grand Mosque secretary Abdul Basid said President Joko Widodo regularly distributes sacrificial cows every Eid al-Adha. At the Grand Mosque this time, they received a shipment of cattle weighing 1.8 tons. The price is estimated at IDR 159 million. His party also received a shipment of sacrificial animals in the form of Limousin cattle weighing 650 kilograms from President Soeharto’s family.

“We received three cows, eight goats. Plus two cows from President Jokowi and President Suharto’s family,” Basid explained.

Al-Wustho Mosque Sacrifice Committee Chairman Mangkunegaran Yusuf revealed that President Jokowi’s Brangus-type sacrificial cow weighing 1.1 tons will also be slaughtered today. “Pak Jokowi sacrificed himself here nine times,” Yusuf explained.

At another location, Chairman of Takmir Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed Solo Imron Supomo said the Chairman’s sacrificial cow was a limousine weighing 1,045 tons. What is different from the other two mosques is that the slaughter of the sacrificial animals in this mosque will be carried out at the Surakarta City Government (RPH) slaughterhouse. This was done because officially the mosque donated by the UAE has not yet received sacrificial animals from the general public. The sacrificial animals that were slaughtered today (6/29/2023) were gifts from the President and a number of private companies. (ves/nik/dam)

Journalist: Silvestre Kurniawan