Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies could be suspended for a worrying attack on democracy
A series of disturbing attacks by Boris Johnson’s allies on MPs investigating his Partygate lies have undermined British democracy, a scathing report from the Privileges Committee has revealed.
The damning new filing said Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel, incumbent minister Zac Goldsmith and others made unprecedented and unacceptable attempts to undermine the work of the cross-party inquiry.
The committee said MPs should now consider whether the actions of Johnson’s allies should be considered a contempt of parliament and what other steps to take to increase the possibility of suspensions.
MPs listed the most disturbing examples of a coordinated campaign to interfere with the committee’s work in a 14-page report condemning the former prime minister’s fiercest backers.
Their aim was to influence the outcome of the investigation, to obstruct the work of the commission by inducing members to resign and to discredit the commission as a whole, the report said.
Distinguishing Lord Goldsmith, Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries, the committee said it was particularly concerned at attacks by experienced colleagues, including a sitting Crown Minister, a former Leader of the House and a former House Secretary. state to digital, to culture. , media and sport.
The report causes another major headache for Rishi Sunak. The committee made it clear that its ministers could not sit idly by urging the government to table a motion supporting the committee’s latest findings.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt responded to the Partygate report by announcing that MPs would have the opportunity to debate it on July 10. I hope that reassures the House of the seriousness with which the government takes these questions of privilege.
The report recommended that the Commons approve the report to show that MPs should not question the integrity of the committee.
He also proposed asking the House to agree that weakening the committee is itself likely to be a contempt of Parliament. The committee said it would be for the Commons to decide what further action, if any, to take against the named MPs.
Pressure was particularly put on Tory MPs on the seven-member panel, and sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the impartiality of Labor chairwoman Harriet Harman were made by Boris’ supporters, according to the report.
This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation, he said. However, this had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns.
Earlier this month the Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson guilty of repeated contempt by deliberately lying and being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation against MPs.
The panel chaired by the veteran Labor MP also used its 106-page report earlier this month to warn Mr Johnson’s defenders they themselves would face scrutiny in an update special.
In a bitter resignation statement, Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP after learning the committee would give him a fixed sentence to call a by-election, called the inquiry a kangaroo court and akin to a witch hunt.
Sir Jacob compared the committee to communist China, while fellow loyalist Ms Dorries urged voters to oust Tory MPs who backed the committee, threatening deselection.
Four separate remarks by Ms Dorries were criticized in the report, along with two comments by Mr Rees-Mogg about a Kangeroo tribunal. He highlighted the former culture secretaries’ tweet suggesting MPs on the panel might have been promised seats or safe gongs.
The committee also objected to Ms Patel’s comments on GB News in March 2023, in which she said: I don’t want to name people, but, you know, it’s a fact, the lack of transparency the lack of it accountability…I think there’s a culture of collusion, quite frankly, involved here.
Lord Goldsmith had retweeted a tweet calling the investigation a witch hunt and a kangaroo court, undermining the work of the committees by claiming the evidence was completely irrelevant.
The Lib Dems have said Mr Sunak should now sack Lord Goldsmith who remains Commonwealth, Energy and Environment Minister at the Foreign Office if he is to show integrity.
Shadow Commons Labor leader Thangam Debbonaire said the fact that Zac Goldsmith was still a government minister was another example of the Prime Minister’s weakness and failure to hold his own ministers to high standards.
Supporters Boris Brendan Clarke-Smith, Andrea Jenkyns, Michael Fabricator and Mark Jenkinson were also named in the special report.
Mr Clarke-Smith, who had said the committee was worthy of a banana republic, said he was shocked and disappointed to be appointed, saying it raises serious questions about free speech in a democratic society.
Mr. Fabricator said I stand by my statement, having questioned the caliber, malevolence and bias of the committee. Mr Jenkinson, who had dubbed it a witch hunt, said the special report was another perfect example of blatant overreach.
The work of Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh as part of their Conservative Democratic Organization has also been singled out. The report highlighted positions in CDOs Conservative post website urging Conservative committee members to step down and calling the inquiry deeply flawed, biased and unfair.
Retaliating on Twitter, Lord Cruddas denied bullying the committee, claimed he was being defamed and argued he was the victim of class snobbery.
It’s defamatory of me and I suspect it’s even more snobbery of someone from the working class who made it in the life of these career politicians, the Johnson ally tweeted. He added: If they don’t want people to notice they’re kangaroo court, they should jump less.
Labor has accused Mr Sunak of allowing senior figures in his own party to undermine and attack Britain’s democratic institutions, urging the Prime Minister to clearly condemn his Tory colleagues.
The Liberal Democrats have asked Mr Sunak to investigate whether Mr Johnson is willing to hand over honors to MPs who defended him against Partygate. It sounds like a buddy gong scandal, deputy chief Daisy Cooper said.
The campaign to undermine the committee did not deter MPs from voting overwhelmingly in support of the Johnson report, with just seven votes against the committee’s findings and 354 votes in favour.
