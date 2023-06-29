Koran fire complicates Sweden’s NATO bid





STORY: Reuters footage shows the moment a man set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy text, in Stockholm on Wednesday – an event that sparked diplomatic anger from Turkey that could endanger Sweden’s candidacy to join NATO. It was part of a protest outside the central mosque in the Swedish capital, organized at the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Ahda. Hundreds of people watched as two men ripped up the text, wiped their shoes with it and draped bacon over its pages, before setting it on fire. Some in the crowd shouted against the demonstration. Another was apparently heard screaming let it burn. Police later charged the man with agitation against an ethnic or national group. However, there was already anger that the protest was allowed to go ahead in the first place. The incident led to diplomatic fallout that included allies like the United States. (SOUNDBITE) (English) US STATE DEPARTMENT DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON VEDANT PATEL SAYS: We have always said that burning religious texts is disrespectful and hurtful, and what might be legal is certainly not necessarily appropriate. This decision also angered Turkey, which Sweden needs to join NATO. On Twitter, Turkey’s foreign minister condemned the protest, calling it unacceptable. After another protester in Stockholm also burned the Koran in January, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would not support Sweden’s NATO bid. (SOUNDBITE) (Turkish) TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN SAYS: “If you really respect rights and freedoms, you must first respect the Turkish Republic and the religious beliefs of Muslims. If you don’t show this respect, I’m sorry, you won’t see any support from us on the NATO.” Turkey finally allowed Finland to join NATO earlier this year after the country kept its promises to crack down on terrorism. Ankara says Sweden has still not gone far enough, accusing it of harboring people it considers terrorists and demanding their extradition. The story continues Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden held talks with the United Kingdom on joining NATO. Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Stockholm had now met all of Turkey’s requirements to join. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER TOBIAS BILLSTROM SAYS: “Sweden has concluded a trilateral memorandum with Trkiye, where the fight against terrorism is one of the most important elements. New legislation has recently come into force in Sweden which makes it illegal to participate in a terrorist organization.” NATO itself and its members have been seeking Turkey’s approval since Sweden sought membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Hungary has not yet approved this decision either.

