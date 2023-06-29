Prime Minister Modis’ visit to US was most productive ever, says EAM Jaishankar

Considering Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States as the most productive ever, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said US-India relations are doing exceptionally well.

Answering questions at a town hall meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, his first public remarks after returning from his visit to the United States and Egypt, where he visited as part of Mr Modis’ team, Mr Jaishankar said the prime minister was seen internationally as a more authentic Indian.

However, he declined to comment on the controversy sparked by comments by former US President Barack Obama that criticized Mr Modi and minority rights in the country.

We had the most productive visit from the Prime Minister [to the U.S.] in our history if you look at the results. Part of that is that it was a state visit, and the first time an Indian prime minister has addressed the US Congress twice, Mr Jaishankar told an audience at the International Center of India, citing agreements in areas such as defence, trade, people-connections with people, space and science.

Referring to the introductory speech by IIC Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shyam Saran, who compared Mr. Modis’ visit to the 2005 visit of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhwhen the civil nuclear agreement between India and the United States was launched, Mr Jaishankar said a lot had changed in the 18 years since.

I think we were in a state earlier where we were really trying to work through relationship hurdles. Today we have moved into the positive realm, he added.

In 2005, Mr. Jaishankar was joint secretary in the Department of External Affairs in charge of the Americas and had worked with Mr. Saran, who was then foreign minister, on the nuclear deal, which is still considered a major step in India. . -American ties.

Asked by an audience member whether the recent visit to the United States and the GE-HAL jet engine MoU would lead to a big deal on technology research and development in the same way that the 2005 visit resulted in the nuclear deal, Mr Jaishankar said that the nuclear deal had been ad hoc, but increasingly India and the United States were working as countries with similar political, social, cultural and market values, especially in digital and high-tech cooperation, private industries also working together.

The minister held the town hall as part of the BJP’s campaign marking nine years of Modi’s government, in which ministers travel across the country to publicize the government’s agendas. This was the fourth such program of Mr. Jaishankars in the capital.

Asked if the focus on nine years in government indicated that Mr Modi intended to hold general elections, scheduled for May 2024, earlier than planned, he replied: Nine years is is nine years old, not 10 years old, so please don’t read any of them. [political] meaning in this program.

He also said that while the Modi government was nationalist, it also had an internationalist outlook, and that Mr. Modi was seen by the international community as a more genuine Indian who actually speaks on behalf of India.

However, he declined to answer a question from The Hindu after the event, on his response to Mr. Obama’s interview with CNN which criticized authoritarianism in India and the need to improve minority rights. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Mr. Obama for his remarks.

In his opening remarks on the achievements of the Modi government, Mr. Jaishankar listed the improvement of ties in the concentric circles of the immediate neighborhood, and subsequently, Southeast Asia, the Gulf, Africa , the European Union and the Global South.

Distinguishing ties with Russia as unique, he said it was a mistake to downplay Indo-Russian relations by only talking about India’s considerable dependence on Russian military supplies, and stressed the geopolitical logic of stable security cooperation and the growth of bilateral relations. trade. Over the past year, bilateral trade between the two countries has exploded due to a 50-fold increase in oil imports from Russia during the Ukraine conflict, from around 40,000 barrels per day in December 2021 to nearly 2 million bpd in May 2023.

He pitted ties with Russia against relations with China which have soured since the Line of Actual Control standoff since April 2020, repeating his previous statement that ties would only normalize once the border returns to normal. . He also said ties with Canada had been affected by the issue of Khalistan separatist groups present there. On Pakistan, he reaffirmed the government’s position that there would be no talks until cross-border terrorism comes to an end.