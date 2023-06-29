Yes, Xi Jinping is a dictator

(June 29, 2023 / JNS)

Why does Xi Jinping tie a knot in his panties?

Was it a diplomatic faux pas on President Biden’s part to call him dictator during a fundraising campaign? Yes of course. Was this description libel, as Xi’s spokesman in Washington complained? No way.

Xi should be proud to be recognized as a dictator, if not the most powerful dictator in the world today.

He is a Leninist, after all, and this is Vladimir Lenin’s great achievement, surely Comrade Xi sees him that way to establish the first dictatorship of the proletariat.

Xi is also a Maoist, and when Mao Zedong founded the People’s Republic of China, he called it a people’s democratic dictatorship.

Don’t misunderstand the adjectives in this sentence. In the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist-Maoist sense, a dictatorship is democratic because it gives the communists the power to do whatever they deem necessary to serve the people, or rather the people who count: the proletariat is i.e. the working class.

A priority task is to prevent the establishment of a liberal democracy, which would act in the interests of the bourgeoisie and other counter-revolutionary classes.

Also: Xi is allied withAli Khameneiwhose title is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and who maintains that he is the representative of the Prophet Muhammad and [Shiisms] 12th Imam on Earth. These are strong credentials!

Then there is Xi’s pet bulldog, Kim Jong-un, the third generation of North Korea’s dynastic dictatorship.

However, Xi’s most important ally is Vladimir Putin, who in 23 years has gone from Russian leader to Russian dictator. His rivals ended up in prisons or cemeteries.

Which brings me to a brief digression on Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose checkered career included serving time for theft, running a hot dog stand and amassing a fortune as a Kremlin caterer.

More recently, he served as Generalissimo of theWagner Group, a private military company. Prigozhin was loyal to Putin until last Saturday when he launched a mutiny despite saying his complaint was only against the Russian military establishment.

Without firing a shot, Wagner’s troops captured Rostov-sur-le-Don, the command center of the Russian forces at war against Ukraine. Wagner’s troops then began moving north towards Moscow.

Late in the day, however, Prigozhin announced that he had agreed to a truce brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Hours later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities had decided not to prosecute Prigozhin for his rebellion but to allow him safe passage to Belarus (where he could consider adopting a Rottweiler , to rent an apartment on the ground floor and to avoid almond flavored tea).

On Monday, however, the Russian Information and Propaganda AgencyCASSquoted an authoritative source as saying that a criminal case against Prigozhin is continuing.

Later that same day, PutinsaidWagner’s fighters can either join the Russian army, return home, or go to Belarus. What impact all of this may have on Putin’s war on Ukraine is unclear.

You can be sure that Xi has been paying close attention to how his dictator brother is dealing with this crisis.

An obvious lesson: a wise dictator does not allow anyone, not even those he considers his loyal servants, to gain significant power.

Xi, in the more than 20 years he has ruled, has only become more dictatorial. He imposed his dictatorship in a genocidal manner on the people of Tibet and East Turkestan, the latter better known by its Mandarin name, Xinjiang, which means new frontier, indicating that it is an imperial possession.

He subjugated the people of Hong Kong in flagrant violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which sought to guarantee the former British colony certain freedoms and rights under the principle of one country, two systems after its transfer under the control of the Chinese Communist Party in 1997. .

In the longer term and more ambitiously, Xi is promoting what he calls acommunity of common destiny. It plans to replace the liberal international order led by the United States after World War II.

Under this system, all members of the United Nations must abide by international law, none more fundamental than the prohibition on erasing the borders of sovereign nation states by force of arms.

But Putin suffered no serious consequences when he took territories from Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. After watching the US capitulate to the Taliban in 2021, it made sense for him to try to further expand the shrunken Russian empire. He thought the Ukrainians would not put up much resistance and only expected finger gestures from the West.

Likewise, Xi threatens to invade Taiwan if the Taiwanese people continue to refuse to submit to his dictatorship.

Despite all that, Biden said last week that he plans to meet with Xi in the future, in the short term, and that he hopes for a thaw in relations.

My colleague,Emilie de la Bruyererecentlyexplainwhy, in the absence of serious concessions from Xi, it would be a bad idea: it would mean that the United States, having concluded that the confrontation was not worth it, would decide to back down from defending its interests. She added that a name thaw would be a relief in practice.

This is yet another reason why Biden, in his next meeting with Xi, should not apologize for calling him a dictator. He can discuss ways to reduce stress and risk, such as restoringmilitary to militarycommunications, which Xi cut off after his spy balloon fell earlier this year.

But President Biden must not forget for a moment that the great ambition of the Chinese dictator is to dictate to America and, indeed, to the entire planet.

