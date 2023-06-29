President Jokowi prays for identity in Yogyakarta, Acting Mayor: I’m taking a selfie

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, YOGYAKARTA — Acting Mayor (Aj) of Yogyakarta, Singgih Raharjo Eid Prayer with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Agung Building or Yogyakarta State Palace on Thursday (29/6/2023). Singgih even took a selfie (selfie) with the president after performing the Eid prayer.

“I took the time to selfie because of this selfie My first time with him (president). We the people want this too selfie please,” Singgih said when met by reporters after Eid prayers at Agung Building, Yogyakarta City on Thursday (6/29/2023).

Singgih said that in the city of Yogyakarta, the Eid prayer will be held for two days, namely June 28 and 29, 2023. The June 29 Eid prayer is said to be special because the president also prays in the city of Yogyakarta. .

“For those who are here today, it is very special, very special because at Gedung Agung Palace, our President, Mr. Joko Widodo, is present to accompany the people of the city of Yogyakarta in performing the prayer of Eid,” Singgih said. .

“I myself joined Mr. President, of course it is an honor to be able to accompany him in the city of Yogyakarta,” he added.

Singgih said he also had the opportunity to talk with the president regarding the current state of Yogyakarta city. The president, Singgih said, asked about safety and comfort in the city of Yogyakarta during the Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Adha holidays.

“I convey in general that the city of Yogyakarta is currently in a safe and comfortable state, so this is part of how we provide a good atmosphere or a safe and comfortable environment for our president while he is in the city. of Yogyakarta. And of course in general people and tourists, we have to prioritize that feeling of safety and comfort,” Singgih said.

Jokowi solemnly performed the Eid prayer at the Great Building with the community. The First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo, and several officials were also present, such as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), Anwar Usman, who is Jokowi’s brother-in-law.



