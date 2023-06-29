The end of optimism in China

In 1919, Lu Xun, one of modern China’s most influential writers, wrote a short story about an unlucky Confucian scholar named Kong Yiji. Having failed the Imperial Civil Service exams, Kong is unwilling to keep a steady job and grim in poverty. The other villagers show no sympathy for his plight or respect for his knowledge: his speech, recounts the tale-teller, the wine-warmer of a tavern Kong frequents, was so dusty of classical constructions that you could barely read it. to understand. The villagers taunt and abuse him until, at the end of the stories, his legs having been broken in a beating he takes for stealing, Kong drags himself out of the tavern with his hands. , never to be seen again.

More than a century later, educated young Chinese have found a special affinity for the unfortunate Kong Yiji. Speak official count, one in five Chinese aged 16 to 24 is unemployed, the highest level on record. Their hard-earned college degrees have lost value due to both stalled economic recovery after strict COVID lockdowns and an ideological crackdown on private enterprise. Many educated young people face a choice similar to that of the Kongs: accept a job below their qualifications or not pay the bills.

A social media commentator compared with his college education on a pedestal that I can’t step off of, just like Kong Yiji couldn’t get out of his scholarly robes. An essayist went as far as blame Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, for the plight of today’s Kong Yijis, dropping a reference to another famous fable: The economy is down the toilet and unemployment is severe, the essay reads. Rather than having Kong Yiji take off his scholar’s robes, how about stripping the Emperor of his new clothes?

Censors deleted this essay from the Chinese Internet. But the proliferating expressions of empathy with Kong Yiji suggest a mood of disenchantment that is noticeable in contemporary China. One of the hallmarks of the reform era had been boundless optimism: tomorrow would always be better than today. And for the most part it was. With the economy in hyperdrive, the opportunities ahead seemed limitless, while the emergence of new technologies and easier access to international travel and better education made life freer, even under an oppressive communist security state. The Communist Party was able to capitalize on these good feelings to solidify its hold on the country and build some local support.

But recent years have brought reasons for pessimism. China’s years of economic growth have come to an end, and with them the easy gains in welfare and fluid jobs. Three years of Xi’s ruthless controls against the COVID zero pandemic, which have locked hundreds of millions of people in their homes or subjected them to other restrictions, have exposed the regime’s capacity for irrationality and brutality. Xi is sealing any remaining crevices for free thought with a campaign to reaffirm more precisely ideological and social conformity with the party line, his own line, known as the Thought of Xi Jinping. This effort has resulted in greater censorship, the removal of private education, and even limits on video games.

What the Chinese people really think of Xi and his program is nearly impossible to determine in the absence of a free press or freedom of speech. Still, some statistics offer clues. Take, for example, interest in entrepreneurship. The more a person has confidence in the future, the more likely they will be to embark on the risky adventure of starting a business. Only a few years ago, Chinese young people were eager to try their luck in this field. Incubators have sprung up across the country to accommodate a wave of start-ups. Now that enthusiasm has faded. According to reports from Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which tracks start-up trends around the world, the proportion of adults engaged in building new businesses has recently dropped dramatically in China, from 15.5% in 2014 to only 6% last year.

The Chinese don’t start a family either. According to the government’s own figures, the number of babies born in China fell by almost half between 2016 and 2022, to just 9.6 million among a population of more than 1.4 billion. Interestingly, the dramatic decline began immediately after the government finally lifted its draconian population control policy, which had allowed most urban couples only one child. Nicholas Eberstadt, a demographer at the American Enterprise Institute, writing that the declining childbearing rate signals deep disaffection with the bleak future the regime is preparing for its subjects and can be interpreted as an overwhelming vote of no confidence in President Xi Jinping.

Of course, Chinese birth rates have been skinny for years, which is why the population of the country is decreasing. The demographic trend is common to all of East Asia, including Japan and South Korea. But Eberstadt argues that the scale and speed of China’s downfall is extraordinary in times of peace and relative stability.

These are developments that take a generation. These are not things that happen in six years, he told me. In fact, Eberstadt has struggled to find a period and place that has seen an equivalent decline in modern times. The drop in births was not as steep during China’s Great Leap Forward famine (195861), nor after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, China’s first marriage rate has more than halved since 2013, when Xi consolidated his power.

I think it has to be a big shift in mentality, Eberstadt said. It’s a turn toward pessimism and not trusting that now is the right time to get married and bring children into the world.

Growing pessimism may also explain the number of Chinese fleeing their country. According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 116,000 Chinese nationals were seeking asylum worldwide by the end of 2022, a tenfold increase from the previous decade.

Taken together, the stats paint a picture of a society hesitant to invest in an uncertain future, where many Chinese people seem to be protesting with their wallets, bellies and feet, and where the best and brightest see themselves in a character. literary intended to symbolize insignificance.

Xi and his team didn’t show much more concern than the hard-hearted villagers in Lu Xun’s story. An online message from the Communist Party Youth League and state broadcaster CCTV used Kong Yiji’s plight to chastise young people and the unemployed as arrogant and lazy. Kong failed because he couldn’t let go of the airs of a scholar and was unwilling to change his situation through hard work, the post said. Xiqui has said he opposes the idleness trap of welfarism said its nations struggling against youth to learn to eat bitterness.

If the public mood continues to deteriorate, the Communist Party will likely resort to greater repression to assert its will and carry out its unpopular policies. Xi could also continue to turn to nationalist causes, such as unification with Taiwan or control of the South China Sea, to rally the public behind him, potentially making his regime a greater danger to regional stability.

The official reading of Kong Yiji’s story as a parable of scholarly arrogance is telling. In fact, Lu Xun wrote the story to criticize Chinese society: Old traditions were fading into an unknown future, but, according to Lus, neither China’s selfish rulers nor its heartless villagers seemed to care. . In the end, the people in the tavern forgot about Kong Yiji and just assumed he was dead. Will Xi Jinping do the same?