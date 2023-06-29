7 Day International News Diary | Barrons





Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under “Highlights”.

For more details on our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated newsletter.

(+): Event added in the last 24 hours.

: Event updated in the last 24 hours.

SPACEPORT CITY (United States) – Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight (date to be confirmed) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

PARIS (France) – Extraordinary General Conference of UNESCO to discuss the return of the United States (1300 GMT) (Vers 30)

WORLD – PHOTO Eid al-Adha. VIDEO. (Until July 2)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – EU PHOTO Summit. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (Up to 30)

BEIJING (China) – Ministry of National Defense monthly press briefing (0700 GMT)

BEIJING (China) – Sri Lankan FM Ali Sabry visits (To 30)

BEIJING (China) – New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits VIDEO. PICTURE. (Up to 30)

TIANJIN (China) – WEF meeting ‘Summer Davos’ PHOTO. VIDEO.

TAIPEI (Taiwan) – 74th World News Media Congress organized by WAN-IFRA PICTURE. VIDEO. (Up to 30)

SHANGHAI (China) – VIDEO from the Shanghai Mobile World Congress. PICTURE. (Up to 30)

(+) ULAN-BATOR (Mongolia) – French FM visits Catherine Colonna (To 30)

LONDON (UK) – Covid investigation modulates a VIDEO public hearings. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

LONDON (UK) – Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is facing a VIDEO sexual assault trial. LIVE VIDEO. (Until July 26)

STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – The Bank of Sweden announces its decision on the key rate (07:30 GMT)

(+) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – Farmers protest against the failure of the Dutch nitrogen talks (0800 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO.

WIESBADEN (Germany) – Inflation in June, first estimate (12:00 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov hold a press conference (14:00 GMT)

MOSCOW (Russia) – Matteo Zuppi, envoy of Pope Francis for peace in Ukraine, visits for VIDEO talks.

STRASBOURG (France) – Eurocorps change of command ceremony

STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Lollapalooza Stockholm VIDEO Music Festival. (Until July 1)

WASHINGTON (United States) – Q1 GDP, third estimate (12:30 GMT)

(+) UNITED NATIONS (US) – UN Security Council meetings on Syria (14:30 GMT)

(+) UNITED NATIONS (USA) – The United Nations General Assembly decides on the creation of an institution to know the fate of the disappeared Syria (19:00 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) UNITED NATIONS (USA) – UN Security Council meetings on Ukraine (19:00 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

NEW YORK (USA) – Nike 2023 Q4 Results (2030 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) – Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding normalization talks mediated by the United States LIVE VIDEO. (Towards 29)

FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) – Verdict expected in the child neglect lawsuit of the Deputy Sheriff of Parkland School (up to age 30)

BRASLIA (Brazil) – Decisions in the trial of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of abuse of power and disinformation PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (Towards 29)

CRAKW (Poland) – 2023 European Games PHOTO. (Until July 2)

SAQUAREMA (Brazil) – Surf: World Surf League – VIVO Rio Pro IMAGE. (Until July 1)

UNITED STATES – Football: Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup (Until July 16)

EASTBOURNE (United Kingdom) – Tennis: WTA tour 2023 – Eastbourne International PHOTO. (Until July 1)

LONDON (UK) – Cricket: England v Australia – 2nd Ashes Test PHOTO. (Until July 2)

UNITED NATIONS (US) – UN Security Council vote on renewal of peacekeeping mission in Mali (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BEIJING (China) – US tech giant Amazon to stop operating its Kindle e-bookstore in China

MOSCOW (Russia) – General Assembly of Gazprom

ROME (Italy) – Parliament debates the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism

OUDENAARDE (Belgium) – Verdict in the match-fixing trial of seven Belgian tennis players

MONTREUX (Switzerland) – Montreux Jazz Festival (Until July 15)

LONDON (United Kingdom) – The government requests a judicial review of the documents to be submitted for its public inquiry into Covid-19

NUREMBERG (Germany) – Employment and unemployment figures in June (08:00 GMT)

MILAN (Italy) – May unemployment (08:00 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone inflation for June, first estimate (0900 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Eurozone unemployed data for May (0900 GMT)

LOS ANGELES (United States) – Release of the Disney film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’

LOS ANGELES (USA) – Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA strike delay VIDEO. PICTURE.

WASHINGTON (US) – US personal income data (12:30 GMT)

ADDIS ABABA (Ethiopia) – Ethiopian Airlines (ETH) has issued a ruling on discrimination against Tigrayans by Ethiopian Airlines

MOGADISHU (Somalia) – Deadline for the withdrawal of 2,000 troops from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

MALI – End of the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – Athletics: Diamond League Lausanne meeting PHOTO.

PARIS (France) – Auto: FIA decision on possible new Formula 1 races for the 2025 season

SOTOGRANDE (Spain) – Golf: LIV Golf Valderrama (Until July 2)

DILI (East Timor) – The inauguration of a new government after the legislative elections in May

SYDNEY (Australia) – MDMA, psilocybin legalized for medical use VIDEO.

MADRID (Spain) – Spain takes over the rotating presidency of the EU PICTURE.

AMSTERDAM (Netherlands) – King Willem-Alexander should apologize for the history of colonial slavery (1200 GMT) PHOTO. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) CAPE CANAVERAL (USA) – ESA’s Euclid spacecraft launch VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

LIBREVILLE (Gabon) – Summit of Central African Heads of State and Government of ECCAS

(+) NAIROBI (Kenya) – Entry into force of controversial new higher taxes

FRANCE – Cycling: World Tour 2023, Tour de France PHOTO. VIDEO. (Towards 23)

KOBE (Japan) – Football: Andres Iniesta’s last match for the J-League team Vissel Kobe against Consadole Sapporo (1000 GMT) PHOTO.

BERLIN (Germany) – French President Emmanuel Macron visits PICTURE. VIDEO. (Towards 4)

ROME (Italy) – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) elects a new Director General

STOCKHOLM (Sweden) – Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League meeting PHOTO.

SPIELBERG NEAR KNITTELFELD (Austria) – Car: Formula 1 – Austrian Grand Prix, Grand Prix PHOTO.

(+) SYDNEY (Australia) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits PICTURE. (Towards 5)

BANGKOK (Thailand) – King Rama X chairs the inaugural session of parliament (10:00 GMT) VIDEO.

PARIS (France) – Paris Fashion Week: Haute couture (To 6)

MOSCOW (Russia) – Hearing in the trial of an official of the NGO Memorial VIDEO.

BUDAPEST (Hungary) – Parliament is expected to vote on Sweden’s entry into NATO (date to be confirmed) (To 7)

ARLES (France) – The Rencontres d’Arles, PICTURE photography festival. (Until September 24)

LONDON (UK) – 80th session of the Marine Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (To 7)

ATHENS (Greece) – Parliament meets after the vote on June 25 (08:00 GMT)

(+) THE HAGUE (Netherlands) – Launch of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (0915 GMT)

MADRID (Spain) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits the College of Commissioners (12:45 GMT)

CAIRO (Egypt) – 10th anniversary of the overthrow of Mohamed Morsi by the army

PUERTO IGUAZ (Argentina) – Summit of Heads of State of MERCOSUR PHOTO. CHART. (Towards 4)

LONDON (UK) – Tennis: VIDEO of the Wimbledon Championships. (Up to 16)

NEW DELHI (India) – VIDEO of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Virtual Leaders Summit.

BANGKOK (Thailand) – MPs expected to vote for Speaker of the House (02:30 GMT)

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) – Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail expires in corruption case (11:00 GMT)

WIESBADEN (Germany) – May foreign trade data (0600 GMT)

MONTLUON (France) – Verdict in the case of a British couple suspected of fraud in the United Kingdom (07:00 GMT)

SEVILLE (Spain) – Start of the trial on the 1998 disaster at the Aznalcollar mine (07:30 GMT)

ATHENS (Greece) – WWF Greece presents the results of a two-year fire prevention pilot project on the island of Chios (0800 GMT)

VALENCIA (Spain) – Presentation of the winners of the European Inventor Award 2023 (1000 GMT)

KOUROU (France) – Last flight of the Ariane 5 rocket (21:30 GMT) (Vers 5)

COOMA (Australia) – An Australian policeman is due in court after tasering a 95-year-old man at a nursing home

FUKUSHIMA (Japan) – IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visits the Fukushima nuclear power plant before water release (0600 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

VIENNA (Austria) – OPEC International Seminar (To 6)

AVIGNON (France) – Avignon Festival (Vers 25)

UK – 75th anniversary of the National Health Service VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

EDINBURGH (UK) – King Charles III receives the honors of Scotland during a service of thanksgiving on the occasion of his coronation VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

KIGALI (Rwanda) – 50th anniversary of the military coup against then President Gregory Kayibanda

SHANGHAI (China) – World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (0200 GMT) (till 8)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Turkish Minister Hakan Fidan and Swedish Minister Tobias Billstrom discuss NATO membership at the alliance headquarters

SAINT PETERSBURG (Russia) – Finance conference organized by central bank (To 7)

GENEVA (Switzerland) – The ITU “AI for Good” summit, a showcase of AI having a positive impact on a global scale PICTURE. (Towards 7)

PAMPLONA (Spain) – VIDEO of the San Fermin bullfighting festival. LIVE VIDEO. (Up to 15)

LONDON (UK) – Old Masters auction at Christie’s, highlights include two Rembrandt portraits “unseen for 200 years” VIDEO.

WIESBADEN (Germany) – May Industrial Orders (0600 GMT)

WASHINGTON (USA) – US Trade Balance (12:30 GMT)

MIAMI (USA) – A valet accused of helping ex-President Donald Trump conceal classified documents to be indicted (1300 GMT)

RABAT (Morocco) – Appeal launched against journalist Maati Monjib, accused of “undermining state security”

(+) FES (Morocco) – International Conference on Water and Climate (To 7)

PEBBLE BEACH (USA) – Golf: LPGA Tour – US Open (Up to 9)

LEEDS (UK) – Cricket: England v Australia – 3rd Ashes Test (1300 GMT) PHOTO. (Towards 10)

TAKAMATSU (Japan) – G7 Urban Development Ministers Meeting (To 9)SHEFFIELD (UK) – Plea hearing of a man charged with terrorism offenses for an alleged plan to attack an airbaseWIESBADEN (Germany) ) – May Industrial Production Data (0600 GMT)SILVERSTONE (UK) – Auto: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix (To 9)LONDON (UK) – Golf: LIV Golf London (To 9 )AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/news/international-7-day-news-agenda-c215acd8%3Frefsec%3Dtopics_afp-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos