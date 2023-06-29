Boris Johnson’s allies tried to thwart probe into his party lies, UK lawmakers say





LONDON (AP) A committee of British lawmakers on Thursday slammed Boris Johnson’s allies in parliament for trying to interfere with their investigation whether the former prime minister lied about parties breaking the rules in his office during the coronavirus pandemic. THE House of Commons Privileges Committee said senior Tories, including former Cabinet ministers under Johnson, have taken it upon themselves to undermine Commons procedures. He said Johnson’s allies, including former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and former House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, have launched virulent attacks on the committee on social media, radio and television. The forums for the attacks included shows hosted by Dorries and Rees-Mogg themselves on a right-wing news channel, the panel said. They and several other lawmakers called the ethics probe into Johnson a kangaroo court, a witch hunt and a miscarriage of justice echoing language used by the embattled former prime minister. Johnson’s eight allies named in the report include Zac Goldsmith, a member of the House of Lords and incumbent Foreign Office minister. The committee, which has four Conservative and three opposition party members, said the purpose of such statements was to frustrate the House’s intention to conduct the inquiry or to prevent the inquiry from reaching a conclusion. a conclusion that critics did not want. Earlier this month the committee released a scathing report into Johnson’s behavior over the partygate scandal, saying he lied about parties breaking the lockdown and was complicit in a campaign aimed at to intimidate those investigating his conduct. The committee said Johnson’s actions were such a gross breach of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, although he avoided this ignominy by resigning as a legislator after the committee informed him in advance of its findings. The committees’ report was approved by the House of Commons last week by a vote of 354 to 7. The committee does not have the power to sanction lawmakers it accused Thursday of bullying, only the House of Commons as a whole can do so. He recommended that legislators pass a motion stating that members of this House should not undermine the integrity of this committee or its members or attempt to pressure or intimidate these members or encourage others to do it. It will be up to the House to consider what further action, if any, should be taken with respect to the House MPs named in this special report, the committee said.

