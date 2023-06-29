3 Rafale Indians Will Take Part In The July 14 Parade In France, PM Modi Guest Of Honor | India News





New Delhi: Three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, part of the military contingent, are about to take part in the July 14 flypast over the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the guest of honour, according to the statement. The traditional French military parade takes place in Paris on the National Day of July 14. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India. Earlier, the Indian defense official also confirmed that the Indian Air Force will deploy its fighter jets to participate in the flypast of the event. The Indian military contingent would also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi will be the guest of honor at France’s National Day on July 14. Earlier, Macron tweeted: “Dear Narendra, I am very happy to welcome you to Paris as a guest of the 14 July Parade.” The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting ambitious new goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including across a wide range of industries, according to the official statement. issued by the Embassy of India in France. India and France uphold the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which constitute the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, in especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific “This historic visit by PM Modi will also bring joint initiatives to meet the great challenges of our time, in particular climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and will be an opportunity for the India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including within the framework of India’s G20 Presidency,” the statement added. India and France uphold the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which constitute the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, in particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

