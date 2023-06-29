China and the Prigoyn Rebellion. Xi Jinping must learn lessons from Vladimir Putin’s difficulties





The failed revolt of the Wagnerians and, at the same time, the deep crisis of the Putin regime is an important lesson for Xi Jinping. For example, concerning the role of mercenaries in authoritarian regimes. The events of the past few days will make Russia even more dependent on China, and at the same time Beijing will be more skeptical about the real strength of the Russian regime and Putin’s personal influence.

From the point of view of the Chinese authorities, it is difficult to find a better regime in Russia than that of Putin. Back in the Kremlin in 2012, Putin made the strategic decision to look to the East, which is actually China. It just so happened that a moment later, the government in Beijing was taken over by Xi Jinping. There is a proverbial chemistry between the two leaders, which is important. It is also close to points of view, ideological. This is important because deepening the de facto alliance between Russia and China does not rest solely on pragmatism and commercial calculations. Putin’s team has been doing a lot for years to make Russia dependent on China for raw materials. Today, China could do without Russian hydrocarbons, because it also imports from Central Asia and the Persian Gulf (in the case of LNG, also from the United States). Without the Chinese market, Russia would collapse. Almost three years ago, faced with weight loss as a result of the street revolution, the state of Alaksandr ukashenka. It survives largely thanks to the support of Moscow. Since then, Belarus has become increasingly dependent on Russia. Vladimir Putin probably did not expect to find himself in a similar situation so soon. Admittedly, it was Beijing’s undeclared support that kept it in power, but recent events have certainly widened the disproportion of power in the Moscow-Beijing relationship in favor of the latter. A weaker Putin is a more submissive Putin. As Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Reid Standish notes, when Wagnerian forces seized a major Russian military crossroads and ordered an armed march on Moscow on June 24, the Chinese authorities remained silent. Chinese state media provided direct, factual coverage of events on the ground and, unsurprisingly, showed no sympathy for Prigoyn or the Wagner Group, and instead largely echoed the rhetoric of Putin’s speech on the need for law, order and stability. The PRC authorities only broke their silence after Prigoyn ordered a retreat and a brokered deal with large black pus participation was announced. On Sunday, June 25, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement stressing that this is Russia’s internal matter and that China supports Russia in protecting national stability and guarantee of development and prosperity. On the same day, Avrov’s deputy, Deputy Minister Andrei Rudenko, flew to Beijing, saying the visit had been arranged in advance, where he would meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. After the meeting, Beijing assured that political trust between Russia and China will continue to deepen, in line with the strategic direction set by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Although officials cautiously waited for the development of events, the Chinese media and experts did not hide and hide with whom the Middle State sympathizes. For various reasons anyway. As Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College, wrote in a recent Bloomberg article, the invasion of Ukraine and all of Putin’s actions since have provided Xi with a steady stream of lessons “too valuable to not be learned” in terms of maintaining military support, the lack of private armies and maintaining less personal control over the state. As for Prigoyn’s rebellion, writes Mei, it is “a reminder to Xi that nationalism is a double-edged sword”. For Xi, it is also a lesson in the operating model of the ruling elite. The Wagnerian revolt showed that in crisis situations, even the most seemingly loyal loyalists can disappoint their boss. Shanghai-based international affairs expert Shen Dingli told the British Guardian that he believed the Wagnerian rebellion and its aftermath would make Russia even more dependent on China, and that Beijing would after all take a more cautious stance to with regard to Russia. Al Jazeera TV is of a similar opinion, on whose portal it can be read today that the Wagnerian rebellion will further strengthen China’s position in the “borderless partnership”, thanks to Putin’s weaker position. However, Beijing is also under threat. Just as the long and exhausting war between Russia and Ukraine and the confrontation with the West are beneficial for the long-term interests of the Middle Kingdom, this conflict must not lead to the collapse of Russia and to the crisis of the Putin regime. Because in the end, instead of a younger, weaker partner, Beijing would get a different regime and the strengthening of the West. The same is true of the Prigoyn rebellion and the crisis of the Putin regime, this time not externally, but internally. Here too, Putin, too weak, will ultimately not be the best solution for the PRC, because if he is forced to concentrate on maintaining and strengthening his position in Russia itself, he will lose the ability to conduct a foreign policy consistent and efficient. policy and to support issues linking Moscow to Beijing. The Russian regime’s huge problem with the Wagner Group will likely end up convincing Xi and his generals not to copy the neighbor’s solution regarding private armies that would more effectively protect Chinese business interests around the world. This discussion has been going on for a long time in China. The growing Chinese presence in various countries around the world increases the risk of attacks on Chinese investments and employees abroad. The Chinese military does not have the logistical capabilities to quickly intervene (evacuate) in crisis situations like the United States does. Beijing also does not have mercenaries like the Wagnerians that Moscow can send abroad and officially distance itself from them. According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, currently at least 20 Chinese security companies have the necessary licenses to operate outside of China. Mainly, they protect more than 200,000 people. Chinese workers in Africa and more than 10,000 Chinese companies operating in this continent. In Africa, for example, Beijing DeWe Security Service, Huaxin Zhong An Security Group and China Security Technology Group operate. But they don’t even have half the capabilities of the Wagner group. Most Chinese security companies – with the exception of those involved in anti-maritime piracy missions – are strictly controlled, restricted in the use of weapons and must work closely with the security forces of the State. After recent events, this is unlikely to change, it will not build Chinese Wagner groups. ripl, RFE/RL, Al Jazeera, Le Monde

