Eid al-Adha celebration in Yogyakarta, President Jokowi invites his grandchildren to greet residents
YOGYAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo spent the Eid al-Adha holiday with his family at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta City, on Thursday (29/6/2023). On the sidelines of his free time, the president invites his grandson to greet people around the palace. Some residents even had the opportunity to take photos with the Head of State.
Based on monitoring CompassThursday around 10:30 a.m., President Jokowi seemed to be busy in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. The clothes that the president wore were the same as before when he attended the Eid al-Adha prayer, namely a white shirt, a pareo and a cap.
President Jokowi was seen accompanying his two grandchildren who were having fun running through the palace grounds. The two are Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution. They seem so active. The president oversees both.
From outside the palace gates, a number of residents were hysterical when they saw President Jokowi expecting his two grandchildren. They shouted the president’s name while recording the momentum on their cellphones. Security guards outside the palace stood guard so that no one could approach.
Witnessing the excitement of the residents, President Jokowi approached the fence. The president greeted residents by greeting his two grandchildren.
A moment later, the president asked members of the presidential guard (Paspampres) to open the gates of the palace. Afterwards, several residents were invited by the head of state to enter the palace grounds to take photos and chat with him.
Feni Mardini (45), a resident of Malang, East Java, is one of the lucky ones to have this opportunity. In fact, he visited Malioboro area, the city of Yogyakarta, for sightseeing.
Coincidentally, he learned that President Jokowi was on vacation in Yogyakarta. Just for the sake of seeing the atmosphere of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, Feni instead became one of the residents who was summoned to meet the President.
During his meeting with the president, Feni was with his daughter, Ica (11). The child is a big fan of the president. Feni admitted that he invited his child to leave the area in front of the palace gate. The reason is that it is unclear if they can actually see the head of state directly with their own eyes.
However, the child was reluctant to be asked to leave the palace. Fortunately, they were finally able to meet the president in person. Earlier he was asked to go home did not want. Waited since. Maybe two hours already, says Feni.
Feni admitted he was shaking after meeting the president for the first time. He was amazed by the president’s humble attitude. In fact, Feni’s child was advised by President Jokowi to be more diligent in his studies. They also received black T-shirts with the silhouette of the president’s face on them.
I could hello, photos and t-shirts. It’s not planned. Many other hopeful friends. Thank goodness my kids and I had the opportunity,” Feni said.
Jakarta resident Rumantik Nainggolan (40) also feels the same. He had long wanted to shake hands with the Head of State. Instead, he got the chance when he was vacationing in Yogyakarta. He invited his two children, namely George (11) and Gwen (9), to take a photo with the president.
In fact we are on vacation to leave together. Coincidentally, the kids aren’t in school too. So we were three. We just discovered it when we were here. “I originally wanted to see the Grebeg event at Yogyakarta Palace,” Rumantik said.
Another story with Yanuar (39 years old), a resident of Jogokariyan, city of Yogyakarta. The online motorbike taxi driver deliberately took the time to participate in the congregational Eid al-Adha prayer at the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. He arrived at 05:00 so he could only sit three rows behind the president, who was in the first column.
After the prayer, Yanuar also had the opportunity to take a photo with the president. It was the first time he could meet the president. He looked as happy as he could take a picture with the president.
After the Eid al-Adha prayer, Yanuar did not go straight home. He is still waiting outside the Palace in the hope of seeing the President again. When the president greeted the locals with his two grandchildren, Yanuar again had the opportunity to take a photo with the president. He even became one of the locals who was first summoned by the president so he could take a picture together.
This morning the photo washold it Paspampres. Now can be more free. I want to print this photo and post it in my house. In fact, when we met the second one, we got a shirt too, Yanuar said blushing.
