China and Indonesia’s Selfish Peace Plans for Ukraine

Author: Jrgen Rland, University of Friborg

On February 24, 2023, a year after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the Chinese government published a 12-point plan to end hostilities. The plan called for respect for sovereignty, a ceasefire, peace negotiations, protection of civilians, humanitarian aid, abstention from nuclear weapons, an end to sanctions, refraining from militarizing the global economy and the post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine.

On June 3, during the Shangri-la Dialogue, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto released what was mistakenly perceived as a Indonesian government peace plan. Key elements of the plan include a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone, the stationing of UN-mandated peacekeepers and the holding of a UN-organized referendum in the territories. contested.

While Russia greeted both plans with sympathy, the Chinese proposal was met with skepticism in Ukraine and the West. Critics lamented its ambiguity. Prabowos’ plan did even worse. kyiv found the proposal strange and argued that it looked like a Russian plan. Western media derided it as an independent stunt after it emerged that Prabowo presented the plan without informing President Joko Widodo or the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

The international reception of the Chinese and Prabowo proposals suggests that they will not pave the way for a lasting resolution to the conflict. Despite the futility of both plans, they convey hidden messages about how their proponents imagine the future world order.

The most important message of the Chinese peace plan is its first point on sovereignty. Beijing’s position is not surprising given its endlessly repeated declarations that Westphalian sovereignty standards in the UN Charter are the cornerstones of international law, leaving no room for cosmopolitan legal reforms with tangible effects. behind the border. Non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries is a key premise of the Beijing Consensus, which China uses to court its partners, especially in the Global South. But why does China avoid condemning the Russian invasion?

The answer is found in point two of the peace plan. It implicitly creates conditions that condone violations of international law. This is the case when countries seek security at the expense of others. According to the Chinese reading, this is exactly the situation Russia faces with NATO’s eastward expansion.

With the accession of Eastern European countries, the number of NATO members increased from 16 to 30 between 1999 and 2020. China follows the Russian narrative of the war. The Moscow Special Military Operation is an action of last resort in a dramatically deteriorating security environment. From this point of view, the United States and NATO are responsible for the war.

Such an argument is typical of great powers. This leaves unanswered the question of why Russia’s security should be valued more than the security of its smaller Eastern European neighbors. Due to centuries of Russian colonization and military interventions during the Soviet period, these countries entered the post-Cold War era deeply traumatized. With its Near Abroad Policy, inaugurated shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has fueled these fears.

Near Abroad is a Russian policy aimed at maintaining influence in former Soviet republics and adjacent countries. The signal sent to Russia’s Eastern European neighbors was that the revival of Russian imperialism is still possible. The 2008 war against Georgia and the annexation of Crimea in 2014 reinforced these concerns.

The Near Abroad constitutes a framework of military spheres of influence, a concept contrary to the immediate post-Cold War era, and attempts to establish a more cooperative world order. Not joining NATO because of Russian reservations would have meant that Eastern European countries were compromising their own security for Russia’s security.

Indonesia voted on March 2, 2022 for a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Prabowo’s recent proposal, like China’s position, does not name the aggressor. It seeks to freeze the war, leaving Russia the possibility of reviving its aggression.

Negotiations based on the current frontline reward the aggressor. They allow Russia to use its territorial gains as bargaining chips. What could come out of a referendum in disputed areas was amply demonstrated in September 2022, when Moscow forced the population living in four Ukrainian oblasts occupied by the Russian military to vote at gunpoint for membership. from regions to Russia. The proposed referendum ignores that, according to international law, the territories occupied by Russia are part of Ukraine.

Prabowos’ proposal to begin peace talks on the basis of the military status quo differs from Ukrainian and Western calls for this to continue with the full withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. His plan for peace reflects widespread anti-American sentiment in the Indonesian public that dates back to the Sukarno era and has been fueled by apparently anti-Islamic US policies in the Middle East.

The mediations proposed by China and Prabowo are self-serving. Through its peace plan, China seeks to reduce international pressure to use its proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate and present itself as a peaceful alternative to the warmongering United States. It is a concept that resonates well in the countries of the South. Prabowos’ proposal is a thinly veiled attempt to boost his chances in the 2024 presidential elections. He has abused Indonesia’s mediation skills, oft-repeated since the Suharto era, to spread ambitions to join the big leagues club. powers with claims of global leadership.

Because of their NATO-centric view of war, the Chinese government and Prabowo disregard Putin another story. Putin paints Ukraine as a historical mistake, an integral part of Russia, which means it has no legitimate statehood. The silence of China and Prabowo on these distortions of history and the ethno-nationalist dimensions of war amounts to a re-legitimization of old conceptualizations of international politics.

Their rhetoric for a new international order, freed from Cold War mentalities, therefore rings hollow. It rests on a traditional great power lens, informed by political realism.

Jrgen Rland is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Political Science at the University of Freiburg, Germany.