Boris Johnson allies slammed for trying to influence Partygte inquiry

The Privileges Committee also named former Home Secretary Priti Patel, Minister Lord Goldsmith and MP Michael Fabricator for trying to influence its outcome.

The committee report on Mr Johnsons repeated lies to Parliament over the Partgate affair and the breach of Covid rules prompted him to resign as an MP earlier this month.

The Committee recommended that he be suspended for 90 days, in part because he had disclosed his findings and contributed to a campaign of abuse and intimidation against him.

In a special follow-up, the Committee today highlights the actions of seven Tory MPs and three Peers who it says were part of a coordinated campaign to undermine its work.

He said it was now up to parliament to decide whether the actions constituted contempt of parliament and what action, if any, to take.

He suggested that MPs should be asked to agree that seeking to undermine the integrity of the committee or attempting to pressure or intimidate its members is itself likely to be a contempt of Parliament.

The report is tentatively set to be considered by MPs on July 10.

Other MPs named in the report include Mark Jenkinson, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Dame Andrea Jenkyns.

Before and after the Tory-led committee delivered its devastating judgment on Mr Johnson, his supporters tried to dismiss it as a witch hunt and kangaroo court.

The report states that the MPs criticized did not choose to engage through an appropriate process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but by attacking committee members, in order to influence their judgement.

Their aim was to influence the outcome of the investigation, to obstruct the work of the committee by inducing members to resign, to discredit the findings of the committee if those findings were not what they wanted, and to discredit the committee as a whole, he said.

The committee is particularly concerned about the attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, including a sitting Minister of the Crown [Goldsmith]a former House leader [Rees-Mogg] and former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport [Dorries].

In a reference to Ms Dorries’ regular appearances on TalkTV and the role of Sir Jacobs GB News, the committee said two of the members who staged the most vocal attacks on the committee did so from the platform of their own hosted TV shows.

The report also highlighted the involvement of Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh, both of Mr Johnson’s appointees, in a Tory Post email and letter campaign pressuring the four Tory members of the committee to resign.

The report said: The clear intention was to drive these members from the committee and thereby frustrate the intention of the House to conduct the inquiry, or to prevent the inquiry from reaching a conclusion that the critics did not want not.

There have also been sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the impartiality of Labor committee chair Harriet Harman.

This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation. However, this had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns.

The committee also said the Lords should be made aware of the report and consider what action to take on the peers identified through the campaign.

The committee said the outcome of its work was not influenced, but the attempt was unacceptable.

Mr Clarke-Smith said he was shocked and disappointed to be named in the report.

Committee members pointed to his June 9 tweet, when he said: Tonight we saw the end result of a parliamentary witch hunt that would put a banana republic to shame.

But in response to the latest report, the MP for Bassetlaw said: This raises serious questions about freedom of expression in a democratic society and my colleagues and I will continue to uphold these principles in the future.

Sir Michael has come under fire for tweeting in relation to the Johnson Inquiry: Serious questions will have to be asked about how the inquiry was conducted.

They were not lawyers, as the tone of the questioning showed. The question of caliber, malevolence and prejudice will have to be answered now or by historians.

Following its inclusion in the latest report, he said: I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the privileges committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt through gestures and other actions.

If it had been in court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the committee must be earned.

Mr Jenkinson accused the committee of blatant abuse after he was named in the report, saying he was criticized for a tweet which did not refer to them and concerned Boris Johnson’s media witch hunt.