Managing Beijing with Henry Kissinger-style personal diplomacy is a dead end
President Xi Jinping, for example, insisted on sitting at the head of the table during his brief 35-minute meeting with Blinken, casting a senior US diplomat in a decidedly subservient light. And no sooner had Blinken left the country than President Joe Biden branded the Chinese leader a dictator, further stoking sensibilities in a country steeped in painful memories of a century of humiliations.
Such an approach no longer works because diplomacy derives its legitimacy from domestic politics. On the American side, poisonous anti-China sentiment tied Blinkens’ hands long before he set foot in Beijing. U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the new House Select Committee on China, has the audacity to blame the Americas China problem on engagement, arguing on CNBC and in the the wall street journal this commitment invariably leads to appeasement in the face of foreign aggression.
Unfortunately, Gallagher speaks of a strident anti-China consensus in Washington, and that left Blinken with few options. Bipartisan support for such an extreme view has all but ruled out creative American diplomacy.
Regarding the growth deficit
Despite its one-party system, domestic political considerations are just as important in China. The legitimacy of Xi’s rule rests on his so-called China Dream, which promises the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Yet without sustained economic growth, Xi risks breaking that promise and facing a wave of public and Communist Party anger.
This makes China’s current growth deficit particularly concerning. While a widely anticipated stimulus could ease near-term pressures on the economy, the confluence of demographic and productivity headwinds is far more problematic for medium- and long-term growth prospects.
Add to that the loss of growth due to the continued conflict with the United States and its allies, and there is little doubt that Chinese policy is tightly constrained by the country’s growing rejuvenation deficit.
Fragile egos only exacerbate the problem. Rhetorical errors such as Bidens autocracy versus democratic framework; staging, such as the positioning of the Xis chair; and the insults, like the dictator Bidens’ stunt, are all over the top. When leaders lack the tough skin necessary for conflict resolution, the episodic reactions of personalized diplomacy backfire.
A new approach is urgently needed. Moving to a more institutionalized model of engagement would take conflict resolution out of the hands of hyper-reactive and politically constrained leaders. This means reworking the architecture of the U.S.-China engagement to be more process-oriented, to incorporate more technical expertise at the working group level, and to focus more on a mutual problem-solving strategy. .
My proposal for a US-China Secretariat goes well beyond previous attempts at institutional engagement, namely the Strategic and Economic Dialogue and the Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade. Both efforts failed to prevent the current conflict, before being canceled by the Trump administration (Biden chose not to resurrect the initiatives). But that’s because they haven’t gone far enough in providing a permanent and robust framework for relationship management.
Getting out of the quagmire of growing tensions requires a new architecture of engagement.
Like most, I am wary of a bureaucratic approach to multiple thorny issues between two powerful countries. The Washington Consensus believes that the Chinese have long preferred discussion to action, process to compliance, delay to compromise. A new bureaucracy, the argument goes, would add complexity and layers of decision-making to the already difficult task of resolving fundamental disagreements between opposing systems. Progress will still be difficult.
Yet a more institutionalized approach is preferable to the current politicized and personalized diplomacy. What worked 50 years ago doesn’t work today. The context is very different for the two countries: China is now a legitimate challenger to the hegemony in place. Conflict resolution requires more than a late-day Nixon visiting China.
Personalized diplomacy is at an impasse in resolving the US-China conflict. Getting out of the quagmire of growing tensions requires a new architecture of engagement. A U.S.-China secretariat is the best option to navigate the long and arduous road to conflict resolution before it’s too late.
Stephen S. Roach, former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, is a faculty member at Yale University and author, most recently, of Accidental Conflict: America, China, and the Clash of False Narratives (Yale University Press, 2022).
