



On June 28, 2023, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) delivered a statement during the 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the interactive dialogue with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and of association. The statement highlighted serious violations of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in several Asian countries. Read the statement below.

Mister President,

We welcome the report of the special rapporteurs on accountability for serious human rights violations committed against activists and protesters.

FIDH remains concerned about the continued repression of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in many Asian countries. As the Special Rapporteur notes in his report, this repression takes place with total impunity.

The overall picture is ugly and menacing.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have violently dispersed peaceful demonstrations organized by courageous women to demand their rights. Dozens of them were arrested and several sentenced to prison.

In Bangladesh, demonstrations by members and supporters of the political opposition have been met with disproportionate and unnecessary force.

In Iran, not a single member of the authorities and their proxies have been held responsible for the murder of more than 600 civilians and the scores of injured in the crackdown on nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2019. ‘last year.

In Myanmar, courageous peaceful protesters who continue to defy the military junta across the country are summarily executed, arbitrarily arrested, disappeared or attacked by military, police and pro-junta elements.

In Pakistan, dozens of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been arrested following protests, some of them violent, and are now on trial in military courts.

Mr. Special Rapporteur, we urge you to continue to speak out against these abuses and amplify the voices of peaceful protesters in Asia and beyond.

How do you think UN Member States can support civil society seeking to exercise the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in increasingly difficult circumstances?

THANKS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fidh.org/en/region/asia/violations-of-the-right-to-freedom-of-peaceful-assembly-in-asia

