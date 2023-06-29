President Jokowi spends Eid al-Adha holiday in Yogyakarta





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana celebrated Eid al-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta on Thursday and spent time greeting the community around the palace. After performing the Eid al-Adha prayer, the head of state and his two grandchildren – Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution – left the Agung building of the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. The head of state took his two grandchildren for a walk in the front courtyard of the palace. Seeing several people in front of the palace, President Jokowi walked towards them and greeted them. The president took selfies with some of them. One of them was Ica, a fourth-grade student from Malang, East Java, who was on vacation in Yogyakarta. Ica admitted that she was surprised and delighted to have met President Jokowi in person. “I’m delighted to have met Mr. Jokowi for the first time in person. I want to be awesome like him,” Ica said enthusiastically. Ica’s mother, Feni, also admitted that she was very happy to meet the president, saying Jokowi was her inspiration. “Mr. Jokowi’s role in Indonesia is extraordinary. New toll roads are everywhere, and going anywhere is getting closer. I’m a big fan of him,” Feni remarked. On this occasion, President Jokowi handed over assistance to traders in the Malioboro area. Ali, one of the traders, expressed his gratitude for the help given. “Alhamdulillah (Thank God) I am really happy. Thank you for helping traders and people,” Ali remarked. Earlier, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana performed the Eid al-Adha prayer in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. President Jokowi occupied the front line, while the first lady was at the women’s congregation on the left. The president was seated next to Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), Anwar Usman, who is also his brother-in-law. Related News: Muslims in Bali share sacrificial meat with people of other faiths

