Egyptian anthems to Narendra Modi cannot erase India’s past or present

They got married is an Urdu word meaning passionate. Two days ago, on the front page of an Urdu newspaper, I read this word in the context of the emotion with which the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Kamal Madboli, welcomed the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Cairo airport.

There was more.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi awarded Modi the Order of the Nile award, a rare honor reserved for royalty.

The Indian Prime Minister then visited 11e-the century-old Al Hakim Mosque built with the help of the Indias Bohra community; who recently fraternized with him. A member of the community Shujauddin Tambawala said the visit was like a big family reunion.

Finally, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, and Modi met to talk about increasing community harmony and reducing extremism.

That wasn’t the only front-page news.

On the opposite side of the page were two short stories.

Deadline: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

K. Eshwarappa, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, at a rally, ordered Muslims to leave the state within 30 days. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal staged a massive rally in which Eshwarappa demanded that mosques be razed and temples built in their place. He said, the court will investigate [the] mandir survey report. As we saw in Ayodhya, we will also see it in Kashi Vishwanath and Krishan Mandir in Mathura.

Another article below said that in Nasik a jhund cow guards orgau rakshaks beat a youngster to death suspected of beef smuggling. The man Ramzan Ansari was traveling with his friend Nasir Shaikh. Both were from Kurla in Mumbai. While one is dead, the other is fighting for life in a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Modi started his overseas tour the day Manipur started burning. Wherever he went, whether in the White House or in places less important, ordinary people raised deep doubts and probing questions. He may have received the award for madness or humanity from the hand of President El-Sissi, the award has been described as a bar of pure sona or pure gold, but nine-year-old front-page news illustrates this so-called insaniyat.

Burn, lynch, shave, mutilate. As a valuable albeit small part of the country burns, questions are being raised about it across the globe in the global media. World leaders stand up in contempt, former presidents condemn. But the show goes on.

In 2004, I was appointed as a member of the Planning Commission by the then Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. This was two years after the Gujarat carnage in which, according to official figures, more than 1,000 Muslim women, children and men were slaughtered. Muslim homes and shops were targeted and burned.

A group of six women, including me, traveled the devastated roads of Ahmedabad and nearby places as a survey team. We were there when Bilkis Bano dragged herself out of a barn in Limkheda, leaving the bodies of 17 family members, including her granddaughter.

Two years was not enough time to heal the wounds inflicted on millions of us by the carnage of 2002. Sitting opposite the Chief Minister of Gujarat during discussions on the annual plan was agonizing, for the 10 years that the Gujarat team appeared before us, 2004 till 2014. Then a new government was elected and we retired, taking with us lasting memories of annual meetings.

The BBC documentary captured the events of 2002 with clinical precision. There was Ehsan Jafri, Member of Parliament who was killed along with 69 refugees in Gulberg society, Meghaninagar, a posh settlement in Ahmedabad. There was the small mazaar of Wali Gujarati, the Sufi poet, which was razed to Shahibaugh Road. It was next to a police station.

The whole world has seen all the phantasmagoria, a form of horror theater. Except it wasn’t theater. And now mall Islamic nations sing hymns to the person who was at the head of this destruction.

Today, as we commemorate Eid and reflect on the supreme sacrifice of the Prophet Abraham, we pray that the Muslim Ummah across the world will live by his edict and not by expediency. As Indians, we pray for our brothers and sisters of all religions to restore the Rooh of our country, the rooh breathed into us by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and countless women and men who gave their lives so that we could wake up to the dawn of freedom.

I am thinking of an Indian poet who, in 1947, wrote Pakistan’s first national anthem. His name was Jagan Nath Azad, he was a professor at the University of Jammu. For him and for many others, yesterday and today, borders and limits have never been relevant.

Nizam started changing our country today

No one is a slave to my country today

Ab itr-bez hain jo hawaein thein zehr naak.

(‘The establishment is changing in our country

Today on our land there is no servant

Poison-laden breezes are steeped in perfume’)

May our breezes expel the poison and become invigorating again.

Syeda Hameed is a writer and founding president of the Muslim Women’s Forum.