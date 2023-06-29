Giuliani sat down for a voluntary interview in the Jan. 6 inquest





Rudolph W. Giuliani, who served as former President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney, was questioned last week by federal prosecutors investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election, officials said. people close to the file.

The voluntary interview, which took place under what is known as an offer agreement, was a significant development in the investigation into election interference led by Jack Smith, the special counsel, and the latest indication that Mr. Smith and his team are actively looking for witnesses who could cooperate with the case.

The session with Mr. Giuliani, people who knew him said, touched on some of the most important aspects of the special advocates’ investigation into how Mr. Trump sought to maintain his grip on power after he lost power. election against Joseph R. Biden. Jr.

The appearance was completely voluntary and professionally conducted, said Ted Goodman, political adviser to Mr. Giuliani.

An offer agreement is an agreement between prosecutors and persons under criminal investigation that may precede a formal cooperation agreement. Subjects agree to provide useful information to the government, sometimes to give their version of events, to avoid possible charges, or to avoid testifying under subpoena before a grand jury. In exchange, prosecutors agree not to use these statements against them in future criminal proceedings unless it is determined that they were lying.

Prosecutors working for Mr. Smith questioned Mr. Giuliani about a plan to create fake pro-Trump voter lists in key swing states that were actually won by Mr. Biden, a person familiar with the matter says. , speaking on condition of anonymity. discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. They focused specifically on the role played in that effort by John Eastman, another attorney who advised Mr. Trump on ways to stay in office after his defeat.

Mr. Giuliani also discussed Sidney Powell, a lawyer who was briefly linked to Mr. Trump’s campaign and who made baseless claims about a cabal of foreign actors hacking into voting machines to steal the vote. election to Mr. Trump, the person said.

Ms Powell, who was sanctioned by a federal judge for promoting conspiracy theories about voting machines, also attended a meeting in the Oval Office in December 2020 in which Mr Trump was presented with a brazen plan opposed by Mr. Giuliani to use the army to take control of the voting machines and relaunch the election.

The person said prosecutors further questioned Mr. Giuliani at the scene of the Willard Hotel days before the attack on the Capitol. Mr. Giuliani and a group of close Trump advisers including Mr. Eastman, former Mr. Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and current Mr. Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn had gathered at the hotel, near the White House, to discuss strategies before a violent mob stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, disrupting certification of Mr. Bidens’ victory over Mr. Trump.

The pitch session with Mr. Giuliani, elements of which were reported earlier by CNN, came as Mr. Smiths’ team continued its investigation into Mr. Trump’s election interference even as it prepared for the trial of former presidents on separate charges of endangering national security. secrets at risk and hampering government efforts to recover classified documents.

Prosecutors brought witnesses before a grand jury and conducted separate interviews with others as they sought to paint a fuller picture of the various ways in which Mr. Trump and his allies were promoting baseless allegations that the election had been stolen from him and sought to reverse his electoral defeat.

In some cases, they seem to assess whether they can obtain useful information without necessarily agreeing to formal cooperation agreements.

Last week, The New York Times reported that prosecutors were in negotiations to reach a proposal agreement with Michael Roman, the former director of Election Day operations for Mr Trumps 2020 campaign. Mr. Roman also helped craft the so-called False Voters Plan.

The push to assemble lists of pro-Trump voters from swing states won by Mr Biden is one of many elements of Mr Smiths’ investigation. Prosecutors also looked into whether Mr. Trump and his allies defrauded donors by raising funds through false allegations of voter fraud, examined efforts to use the Justice Department to lend credence to allegations of fraud election and sought to piece together a detailed picture of the role played. by Mr. Trump for inciting the attack on Capitol Hill and withholding congressional certification of his loss.

It remains unclear whether Mr. Giuliani will face charges as part of the special advocates’ investigation. He is also the subject of scrutiny on many of the same topics by the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, who is continuing a broad investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his electoral defeat in that state. swing.

As part of Mr. Smiths’ investigation, prosecutors questioned Mr. Romans’ deputy, Gary Michael Brown, last week before a grand jury in the federal district court in Washington that was investigating Mr. Trump and his allies to cancel the election. . On Wednesday, federal prosecutors are also scheduled to question Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, who received a call from Mr. Trump in early January 2021 in which the former president asked him to find enough votes that would place him in the -above. election in that state.

A longtime ally of Mr. Trump who served two terms as mayor of New York, Mr. Giuliani effectively led former presidents’ attempts to reverse his defeat in the last presidential race and was for months l one of the main objectives of the Department of Justice’s extensive survey of the post-election period. His name has appeared on several subpoenas sent to former aides to Mr. Trump and a host of Republican state officials involved in the plan to create fake voter lists.

Last year, shortly before Mr. Smith was appointed as special counsel, the Justice Department issued a subpoena to Mr. Giuliani for records related to his portrayal of Mr. Trump, including those detailing the payments he had received. A group of federal prosecutors, including Thomas Windom, had been pursuing various aspects of the investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power before Mr. Smith’s appointment and they continue to play a key role in the investigation.

Among the items prosecutors have examined are the inner workings of Mr. Trump’s fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC. The files subpoenaed by Mr. Giuliani could include some related to payments made by the PAC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

More recently, prosecutors questioned Mr. Trump’s false claims that his election defeat was caused by widespread fraud, and how he aggressively raised funds through those claims. Prosecutors delved into whether people around Mr. Trump knew he had lost the race, but still continued to raise money through allegations of fraud.

The House select committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6 first publicly raised questions about Mr. Trump’s fundraising, and the special advocates team picked up on that thread. Among other questions they posed to witnesses is whether their attorneys are paid by the political action committee which has become a repository of money raised through Mr. Trump.

Investigators went through a timeline with various witnesses, including asking people about election night and what Mr. Giuliani might have said to Mr. Trump before his defiant speech declaring he had won the election, as well as the January 6 and Mr. Trumps. actions that day.

The Special Advocates Office focused on Mr Trump’s state of mind and who was telling him he had lost, according to people familiar with the matters. Among the questions was whether there were any concerns raised among people working with the campaign about the language used in the fraud TV ads in December 2020, and who signed the ad copy.

Prosecutors also subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, who was at the center of Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power as Mr. Trump tried to pressure him into using his ceremonial role as Congressional certification oversight to prevent Mr. Biden from being certified.

