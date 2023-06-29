The full list of shamed Tory MPs named for undermining Boris Johnson’s inquiry

Report condemns ‘extensive use of social media to undermine inquiry and names 10 MPs and peers’

The Privileges Committee has released a special report naming and strongly criticizing Tory MPs and their peers accused of deliberately trying to undermine its investigation into Boris Johnson with ‘unprecedented and coordinated pressure’.

In the damning report, the committee says MPs interfered in the work of the privileges committee in a way that interfered with its functions. They said the honesty and integrity of the committee had come under attack due to interference by MPs.

Referring to ‘campaigning outside parliament, the report provided examples of where shamed appointed Tory MPs took to social media or broadcast channels to breach constitutional limits’.

The report says there are “numerous examples of MPs using newspapers and radio and extensive use of social media to undermine the committee”. Particular concerns were expressed about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, who they said included a serving Crown Minister, a former House Leader and a former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, media and sports, and at least three members of the House of Lords.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been found guilty of committing “repeated contempt of Parliament in a final report released by the privileges committee on Partygate”. The committee was convened to investigate whether Johnson had misled parliament.

List of MPs and peers named in a ‘coordinated campaign of interference’

Nadine Dorries

The former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports was cited four times in testimony to individual attacks made against the committee via the media.

These included on Twitter, including a Tweet from Dorries that stated: They have nothing. He always claimed his innocence and he was right. It was a serious miscarriage of justice, at least with her column in the Daily Mail when she accused the investigation of being biased and on Talk TV when she called the committee a kangaroo court.

Come Patel

The former home secretary was referenced for her appearance on GB News in March when she noted a ‘lack of transparency…a lack of accountability in relation to the investigation’.

Jacob Rees Mogg

Two pieces of evidence showing that Rees-Mogg is clouding the integrity of the committee are provided in the special report, one from GB News where he says the committee ‘isn’t even a proper legal setup and another on BBC Radio 4 when he said I think it makes kangaroo courts respectable.

Michael Maker

Ridiculed for his previous attempts to defend Boris Johnson, the Maker MP was challenged for using social media to undermine the integrity of the committee, he is quoted in the report as having written: The issue of caliber, malevolence and prejudice will have to be resolved now or by historians.

Brendan Clarke Smith

He had accused the committee of a ‘parliamentary witch hunt’ which he said would shame a banana republic, then accused the privileges committee of undermining democracy, while attempting to weaken the role of a put committee. in place to hold the government to account. ?

Marc Jenkinson

MP Jenkinson was also called out for tweeting about a witch hunt.

Zac Goldsmith

Lord Goldsmith was called out for retweeting a Tweet referring to the inquiry as a witch hunt and kangaroo court, expressing his agreement with the statement.

Andrea Jenkyns

The MP for Morley and Outwood was singled out for a Tweet making another kangaroo court comparison. When inquiring into Johnson’s conduct, she wrote: ‘I hope to see him fully exonerated and an end to this kangaroo court.’

Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh

Two lords, both endowed with peerages by Boris Johnson, have been listed as chairman and deputy chairman of the online magazine, Conservative Post, accused of pressuring Tory members to undermine the committee.

More than 600 emails were sent to Conservative members of the committee, the report said, highlighting an email campaign launched by the conservative Post’s website to urge Conservative members of the committee to keep their heads down. discrepancy, as they alleged that the investigation was “deeply flawed, biased”. and unjust”.

The special report urged the House to accept a series of resolutions in response to their findings, including for the House to approve the special report and to inform the House of Lords of the report and its resolution so that it could act on it.

Hannah Davenport is a labor reporter at Left Foot Forward

