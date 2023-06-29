Politics
The full list of shamed Tory MPs named for undermining Boris Johnson’s inquiry
Report condemns ‘extensive use of social media to undermine inquiry and names 10 MPs and peers’
The Privileges Committee has released a special report naming and strongly criticizing Tory MPs and their peers accused of deliberately trying to undermine its investigation into Boris Johnson with ‘unprecedented and coordinated pressure’.
In the damning report, the committee says MPs interfered in the work of the privileges committee in a way that interfered with its functions. They said the honesty and integrity of the committee had come under attack due to interference by MPs.
Referring to ‘campaigning outside parliament, the report provided examples of where shamed appointed Tory MPs took to social media or broadcast channels to breach constitutional limits’.
The report says there are “numerous examples of MPs using newspapers and radio and extensive use of social media to undermine the committee”. Particular concerns were expressed about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, who they said included a serving Crown Minister, a former House Leader and a former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, media and sports, and at least three members of the House of Lords.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been found guilty of committing “repeated contempt of Parliament in a final report released by the privileges committee on Partygate”. The committee was convened to investigate whether Johnson had misled parliament.
List of MPs and peers named in a ‘coordinated campaign of interference’
Nadine Dorries
The former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports was cited four times in testimony to individual attacks made against the committee via the media.
These included on Twitter, including a Tweet from Dorries that stated: They have nothing. He always claimed his innocence and he was right. It was a serious miscarriage of justice, at least with her column in the Daily Mail when she accused the investigation of being biased and on Talk TV when she called the committee a kangaroo court.
Come Patel
The former home secretary was referenced for her appearance on GB News in March when she noted a ‘lack of transparency…a lack of accountability in relation to the investigation’.
Jacob Rees Mogg
Two pieces of evidence showing that Rees-Mogg is clouding the integrity of the committee are provided in the special report, one from GB News where he says the committee ‘isn’t even a proper legal setup and another on BBC Radio 4 when he said I think it makes kangaroo courts respectable.
Michael Maker
Ridiculed for his previous attempts to defend Boris Johnson, the Maker MP was challenged for using social media to undermine the integrity of the committee, he is quoted in the report as having written: The issue of caliber, malevolence and prejudice will have to be resolved now or by historians.
Brendan Clarke Smith
He had accused the committee of a ‘parliamentary witch hunt’ which he said would shame a banana republic, then accused the privileges committee of undermining democracy, while attempting to weaken the role of a put committee. in place to hold the government to account. ?
Marc Jenkinson
MP Jenkinson was also called out for tweeting about a witch hunt.
Zac Goldsmith
Lord Goldsmith was called out for retweeting a Tweet referring to the inquiry as a witch hunt and kangaroo court, expressing his agreement with the statement.
Andrea Jenkyns
The MP for Morley and Outwood was singled out for a Tweet making another kangaroo court comparison. When inquiring into Johnson’s conduct, she wrote: ‘I hope to see him fully exonerated and an end to this kangaroo court.’
Lord Cruddas and Lord Greenhalgh
Two lords, both endowed with peerages by Boris Johnson, have been listed as chairman and deputy chairman of the online magazine, Conservative Post, accused of pressuring Tory members to undermine the committee.
More than 600 emails were sent to Conservative members of the committee, the report said, highlighting an email campaign launched by the conservative Post’s website to urge Conservative members of the committee to keep their heads down. discrepancy, as they alleged that the investigation was “deeply flawed, biased”. and unjust”.
The special report urged the House to accept a series of resolutions in response to their findings, including for the House to approve the special report and to inform the House of Lords of the report and its resolution so that it could act on it.
Hannah Davenport is a labor reporter at Left Foot Forward
As you are here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media that challenges hateful rights rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.
Were not funded by billionaire donors, but rely on readers contributing whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do is not free and we operate with few means. Can you help by contributing as little as 1 per week to help us survive? Whatever you can do, we really appreciate it – and we’ll make sure your money goes as far as it can go to delivering hard-hitting news.
|
Sources
2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2023/06/full-list-of-shamed-tory-mps-singled-out-for-undermining-boris-johnson-inquiry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imagineer confirms that the horrible Donald Trump Animatronic is in fact Hillary Clinton
- Prime Minister Modi sends Eid al-Adha greetings to the people of Kuwait and their leaders
- The full list of shamed Tory MPs named for undermining Boris Johnson’s inquiry
- These residents are lucky, the first time Ied prayer at Agung building can take a photo with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo
- Former Pakistani actor Shakeel has died
- UMD Hockey Programs With Third Full-Time Assistant Coach – Duluth News Tribune
- Amazon Prime Day fashion deals: 5-star clothes, sunglasses, slippers
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise, Yields Jump After Latest Signs of Resilient Economy
- Catario bets big on biomedical technology with fourth fund
- Residents relive the tremors that occurred late at night as the Phitsanulok and Phichit earthquakes (VIDEO)
- Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur Join Cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha at Bollywood Screening
- Ex-Google exec Lexie Reese to run for California Senate