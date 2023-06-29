Imagineer confirms that the horrible Donald Trump Animatronic is in fact Hillary Clinton





Since it was revealed, audiences have commented that Donald Trump’s animatronics in The Hall of Presidents appear to be off, leading to a theory that he was originally intended to be Hillary Clinton. According to an unnamed Walt Disney Imagineer, that is precisely what happened.

Credit: Disney

Related: New Disney Imagineering Technology Tested Among Some Guests

One of the Magic Kingdom’s opening attractions at Walt Disney World, The Hall of Presidents, was one of Walt Disney’s original attractions planned for Disneyland, but it never materialized. However, once Disney Imagineers designed Liberty Square for the new park instead of New Orleans Square, it seemed like a natural fit.

The Hall of Presidents is constantly evolving, with some of the highest quality animatronics in the theme park’s history and each new President added once elected. However, the surprising ending to the 2016 presidential election could mean Donald Trump’s animatronic is actually a Hillary Clinton animatronic in disguise.

Disney Imagineer: If Trump wins, we’re screwed.

In a now-deleted Tweet, former Reply All podcast host Alex Goodman postulated a theory that Donald Trump’s animatronic in The Hall of Presidents at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort was originally meant to be Hilary Clinton. .

“I’m no phrenologist or anything, but there’s something uniquely Hillary-esque about robo-Donald’s face. It’s especially apparent in the eyes, which look a lot brighter and more open than Trump’s, and around the mouth,” Goodman said, “The HoP Donald has an upper lip, which is more than meets the eye. t can be said about real life Donald and the way the skin forms along the jawline on either side of the chin is very, very Hillary. Hillary also has a much rounder face than Donald, as does the Trumpamatronic.

The Tweet quickly went viral, leading an anonymous Walt Disney Imagineer to contact Goodman and confirm his theory.

Credit: Disney, Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Related: Trump Blasts Disney & Blames DeSantis

According to the source, which Goodman tried to verify as much as possible, the Walt Disney Company wanted to keep the attraction’s downtime as low as possible. Therefore, they asked the Imagineers to begin work on a Hillary Clinton animatronic six months before the election was over.

The Anonymous Imagineer told Goodman, “I remember seeing the drawings of Hillary’s animatronics face at least six months before the election, and an intern asked the 3D artist what would happen if Trump was winning, and he laughed and just said, ‘So we’re screwed. Whether the 3D artist is referring to the project or the country, we will never know.

Do you think Disney Imagineering should have waited? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insidethemagic.net/2023/06/walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom-hall-of-presidents-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-theory-imagineer-confirmed-jh1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos