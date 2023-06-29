Nikki Haley denounces Donald Trump’s China policy





Good Wednesday! Pour one for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who, fresh off the top of his GOP presidential launch last week, walked unprepared into the buzz of a Hugh Hewitt interview on Tuesday. Will you talk about the Uyghurs during your campaign? Hewitt asked. What is a Uyghur? Suárez replied The candidate later claimed that he knew of the ethnic group facing oppression and genocide in China, but was taken aback by Hewitt’s pronunciation of the word.

Up to Speed ​​President Joe Biden will travel to Chicago today for a speech focused on his economic agenda, which his campaign has started talking about Bidenomics. The president plans to highlight recent favorable economic numbers and highlight his economic bests, such as the fact that the US economy has created 13 million jobs under his tenure. Voters’ economic outlook has deteriorated during Bidens’ tenure, with voter approval of his handling of the economy dropping from 60% in March 2021 to 33% last month, according to an AP poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined his border agenda Monday during a campaign visit to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, vowing to complete construction of the border wall, end right-of-citizenship birthright and use the military to dismantle Mexican drug cartels. He also suggested lethal force would be appropriate against some illegal immigrants: Once you go through the wall, you have hostile intent because you’re obviously using drugs, he told NBC News. You can absolutely use deadly force. On Tuesday, DeSantis headed to New Hampshire for his first election town hall, where he distanced himself from Donald Trump’s stolen 2020 election claims, saying that if the 2024 election is about pleading things that happened two or three years ago, they were going to lose. Also on Tuesday, Trump headlined a luncheon with the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women. Tim Sheehy, a successful businessman and military veteran, announced Tuesday that he will run to unseat Montana Sen. Jon Tester. Sheehy was heavily recruited by Republican leaders and received a major endorsement from Steve Daines, another Montana senator and head of the Republican National Senate Committee. The endorsement undermines a potential offer from Rep. Matt Rosendale, who lost to Tester in 2018. (Rosendale wasn’t happy with the decision.) Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucus with Democrats, said Tuesday he plans to run for re-election. There’s too much to do, I just don’t feel like it’s time to stop, said King, who is 78. He showed his weakness: Nikki Haley kicks Trump over China

Nikki Haley started side kicking.

In a speech on Tuesday, the former governor and ambassador and current presidential candidate unveiled details of her China policy and took the opportunity to denounce Donald Trump’s approach to Beijing. as totally inadequate. It’s the kind of criticism Haley once dismissed as a side kick versus a forward kick against President Joe Biden, whose dealings with China she also dissected in a speech and session. Q&A at the headquarters of the conservative American Enterprise Institute here in Washington.

President Trump was almost solely focused on our trade relationship with China, Haley explained. But Trump has done too little for the rest of the Chinese threat. It didn’t put us on a stronger military footing in Asia. It did not stop the flow of American technology and investment into the Chinese military. It has not effectively rallied our allies against the Chinese threat.

