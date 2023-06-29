Women Seeking Jobs in Bill Gates’ Private Office Asked Sexually Explicit Questions During Interview: Report





According to a report, female job applicants interviewing for positions in the private office of billionaire Bill Gates say they were asked sexually explicit questions during the selection process. Questions asked of women interviewed for Gates Ventures reportedly included whether they had ever contracted an STD, had ever ‘danced for money’ or had an extramarital affair, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the candidates and people familiar with the hiring process. Job seekers were also pressed to find out what type of pornography they preferred or if they had nude photos of themselves on their phones, the Journal reported. A spokesperson for Gates’ private office claimed to be unaware of this series of questions posed during the background check process conducted by a third-party contractor. BILL GATES SMILE IN PICTURE WITH CHINA’S XI JINPING, WHO CALLS MICROSOFT FOUNDER AN ‘OLD FRIEND’ “This line of questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “We have never received any information from any supplier or interviewee in our 15 year history that inappropriate questions were asked during the screening process. We can confirm that after a full review of our records, no job offers have ever been rescinded based on information of this nature.” Sources told the Journal that Gates Ventures had used a security consulting firm called Concentric Advisors for the past few years throughout its job screening process and that investigators would be tasked with checking whether candidates had information in their past that could be used as blackmail if they were to be hired to work with one of the richest men in the world. Concentric told the Journal that its practices comply with applicable laws. BILL GATES MAKES FIRST CHINA VISIT IN 4 YEARS AND WILL MEET XI JINPING A company spokesperson said the security screening process involves “assessing a candidate’s veracity and vulnerability to blackmail, which often begins with voluntary statements by the candidate with follow-up questions by the company investigators. Experts told the Journal that questions about a candidate’s health or psychiatric history, including prior use of illegal drugs that could exhibit addiction, could be considered a violation of the Federal Disabilities Act. There is no general law prohibiting questions about gender in the interview process. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Gates faced allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a Microsoft employee decades ago, in addition to being allegedly extorted by Jeffrey Epstein about an extramarital affair that the Microsoft founder allegedly had with a Russian bridge player. Fox News Digital has independently reached out to the Gates Foundation and Concentric for comment.

