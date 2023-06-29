Jokowi often meets Prabowo, observer: hard code on support for presidential candidates





President Joko Widodo with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Photo: DocMedcom.id

Jakarta: Defense Minister and General Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto met face to face again with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the presidential palace. Jokowi and Prabowo have met at least three times over the past month. The researcher of Indonesian political indicators Bawono Kumoro sees in the meeting a strong code of support for the head of state. In particular support linked to the figure of the presidential candidate 2024 (candidate). “Can this unity be considered a hard code from the president regarding who is most expected as president for the next five years? It could be interpreted that way,” Bawono told Medcom.id, Thursday, June 29, 2023. . Bawono said it’s hard to deny that the two figures are seen by the public to have close personal and political ties. This closeness is also seen as a form of difference in Jokowi’s preference for presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo. “Because of this, it is not impossible that President Joko Widodo’s political preferences in terms of presidential candidate are not the same as the political choices of the PDIP,” Bawono said. He said that as a PDIP cadre, Jokowi had to abide by the party’s decision to carry Ganjar. However, Jokowi is considered to have his own interests. “As head of state and head of government, we are strongly supported by seven political parties supporting the president’s government, which also have their own interests,” Bawono said. The PDIP, he continued, indeed responded to this closeness as a relationship between the president and the ministers. However, what has been seen repeatedly is that Jokowi has indeed endorsed political support for presidential candidates apart from the selection of the PDIP. “But behind this normative attitude, there seems to be a sense of anxiety over the closeness of President Joko Widodo and Prabowo,” Bawono said.

