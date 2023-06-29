Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ US State Visit Creates Unparalleled Opportunities for Indias Techade: IAMAI





The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) expresses deep appreciation to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for enabling technology collaborations that will create unparalleled opportunities for the advancement of Indias Techade and avenues for cooperation, partnerships and investments. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, India’s technology sector has witnessed significant growth, opening up investment opportunities, proliferating start-ups and job creation. The proliferation of start-ups and job creation is a crucial aspect of the growth and development of the technology sector. Start-ups play an important role in stimulating innovation, promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities. India has emerged as a global leader in creating digital public goods, which will unlock the potential and drive the creation of an inclusive digital economy. The Honorable Prime Minister had announced in 2021 that this decade would be Indias Techade, and in line with this commitment, the public and private partnerships orchestrated during the State Visit are both historic and tectonic, giving an unparalleled boost to India’s technological advancements. This visit opened up opportunities in sectors such as defense, space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications and consular services. These will play a vital role in realizing India’s vision of a $1 trillion digital economy. Welcoming the announcements made by the Honorable PM and the Honorable President of the United States,Harsh Jain, President of IAMAIsaid, “Fostering an open, accessible, safe and secure tech ecosystem will enhance the capability of India’s entire tech ecosystem. the whole ecosystem. IAMAI members will certainly benefit from greater technology sharing, co-development and co-production opportunities among industry, government and academic institutions across India and the United States. About Internet and Mobile Association of India Founded in 2004, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body and the only organization in the country representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational corporations among its members, which include established companies in various sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups. Its mandate is to expand and improve the online and mobile value-added service sectors. He is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the companies he represents to government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders. IAMAI represents various industries such as digital advertising, digital entertainment, traveltech, online gaming, digital payments, fintech, digital commerce, edtech, healthtech, agritech, big data, ML, AI and IoT, AR/VR, logistics-tech, etc. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cxotoday.com/press-release/pm-narendra-modis-us-state-visit-creates-unmatched-opportunities-for-indias-techade-iamai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos