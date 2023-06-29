Donald Trump ‘cheapest person I’ve ever met,’ says Chris Christie





Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 hopeful Chris Christie has described Donald Trump as the ‘cheapest person I’ve ever met in my life’ amid allegations the former president is using donations campaign to cover his legal fees.

Appearing on CNN Primetime, Christie discussed claims the “self-proclaimed billionaire” diverted donations from his 2024 PAC to his Save America PAC, which Trump previously used to pay for legal costs.

At least $1.5 million may have been diverted to the Save America PAC so far in 2023, according to The New York Times. The reports came as Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges in the New York business document falsification case, as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents investigation in recent months. .

“Just remember something, he’s a billionaire. A self-proclaimed billionaire,” Christie told Primetime host Kaitlan Collins. “Why can’t he use his own money to pay his personal legal fees, and not use money from the public?”

Donald Trump (L) speaks with Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) after delivering remarks on addressing drug demand and the opioid crisis on October 26, 2017 in the East Room of the White House in Washington , DC. Christie called Trump “the cheapest person I’ve ever met” over allegations that the former president is not paying all of his own legal fees. JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

When Christie was asked why Trump isn’t using his own money to pay for his legal fees, the 2024 GOP primary candidate replied, “Because he’s the cheapest person I’ve ever met. of my life. That’s why.”

“What he’s good at is spending other people’s money,” Christie added. “I think these supporters are writing a check to Trump for the president, they think they’re paying for campaign expenses, not personal legal fees.

“What happened to him, let’s say with the documents affair, has nothing to do with the campaign, at all. It’s a personal fault on his part, mistakes he made for which he is now held responsible. and that he has to pay lawyers to defend him.”

Christie, a former close GOP ally of Trump who was a potential running mate in 2016, added that Trump’s misuse of funding is “shameful” and a “continuing rip-off” of the former president.

Christie also said that other members of Trump’s family, including his daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is married to his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and husband to his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, are “involved. in the scam for some time”.

“He [Trump] was doing this with people who were paid on his PAC before, whether it was Kimberly Guilfoyle, other family members,” Christie said.

“Jared Kushner, six months after leaving the White House, is receiving $2 billion from the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, when Donald Trump had put him in a position to be in the Middle East,” Christie added in reference to reports according to which Kushner’s company reportedly received a major investment from a fund headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021.

“What was Jared Kushner doing in the Middle East? We had Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, Secretaries of State. We didn’t need Jared Kushner. He was put there to build those relationships and he took advantage of those relationships when ‘he left the office,’ Christie said.

“So what Donald Trump is doing now is just a continuation of what he has allowed his family throughout his tenure as president.”

Despite his legal troubles, Trump is still the heavy favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

According to a Saint Anselm poll of New Hampshire voters released Tuesday, Trump leads the crowded GOP primary field with 47%, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis second with 19% and Christie third with 6%.

Trump’s office has been contacted for comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cheapest-person-chris-christie-1809766 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos