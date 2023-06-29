PM Modi to chair meeting with Union ministers amid cabinet reshuffle





Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers on July 3 as part of talks on a cabinet reshuffle. The meeting will be held at the newly constructed convention center at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The last council of ministers was held in January. This meeting, however, is significant as the Modi-led government has completed nine years. In addition, the country is expected to go to the polls next year. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and other key leaders at Modi’s residence. Related Articles BJP and Shiv Sena will jointly contest all upcoming elections, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ‘Hundreds of Vibhishans waiting to leave Ravan Raj’: BJP says over 80 BJD leaders want to jump ship in Odisha However, no public announcement has yet been made, Nadda’s attendance at the meeting has given rise to speculation of a possible reshuffle within the cabinet as well as at the state level. The last major cabinet reshuffle was in 2021 when more than 12 ministers lost their portfolios including leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Santosh Gangwar. In May, the party also removed Kiren Rijiju as Minister of Justice and appointed him to head the Ministry of Earth Sciences. In a bid to secure another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its efforts with National President JP Nadda who is due to meet with senior leaders across the country for three days from of July 6. Meanwhile, five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana are slated for assembly elections later this year. The party has categorized the states and union territories into three zones north, south and east with the aim of meetings to develop a cohesive and coherent strategy. Leaders will also be briefed on election readiness efforts to be undertaken in the states. With contributions from agencies Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

