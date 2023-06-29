Three accused of insider trading linked to merger with Donald Trump’s parent company Truth Social





US prosecutors on Thursday charged three men with insider trading ahead of the proposed merger of former President Donald Trump’s social media company and a shell company in late 2021.

Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick reportedly made more than $22 million in deals in Digital World Acquisition, a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, based on advice regarding its planned combination with Trump Media & Technology Group.

The charges were announced by US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan. Neither Trump nor his company have been charged. DWAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Grant Smith, an attorney for the defendants, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said the alleged scheme began after the defendants invested in DWAC and Garelick became a director.

Garelick reportedly began providing others with what he called “insights” about the status of the merger talks and the timeline for a merger announcement.

Neither former President Donald Trump nor his company have been charged.AP

The defendants then allegedly began buying DWAC securities and tipping others, then selling them at a “significant profit” after the merger plans were announced.

Each defendant faces five to seven fraud and conspiracy charges that could result in decades in prison.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related civil lawsuit Thursday against the men.

He said Garelick had served as chief strategy officer at Michael Shvartsman’s Miami-based venture capital firm Rocket One Capital, which placed all of its trades in DWAC securities. Gerald Shvartsman is the brother of Michael Shvartsman.

Truth Social, the right-wing social media platform launched by Trump Media & Technology. Christopher Sadowski

The SEC complaint describes a series of communications about the merger involving Garelick, including allegedly suggesting to him that Michael Shvartsman buy more DWAC stock.

“FOR YOUR INFORMATION. I have a DWAC board meeting tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. I recommend starting to buy more DWACU shares,” Garelick wrote on Sept. 20, 2021. “U” stands for units.

The SEC also said that on October 15, 2021, five days before the announcement of DWAC’s planned merger, a Rocket One employee emailed himself: “DWAC stock ** BUY 10 units gives you a warrant and a full share can’t lose money…. bought 2 million warrants because target is trump media.

The future of the DWAC-TMTG deal remains uncertain. If the deal goes through, TMTG would have access to more than $1 billion in cash from DWAC’s institutional investors, such as hedge funds. Under a services agreement dated February 2, 2021, Trump controls 90% of TMTG.

Late last year, shareholders approved extending the deadline for closing the deal until September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/29/three-charged-with-insider-trading-tied-to-merger-with-donald-trumps-truth-social-parent-company/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos