Russian uprising elicits mixed reaction from China; “unlimited partnership” under pressure?

SYDNEY It’s very hard to read in the tea leaves how China will react to the Wagner Group’s surprisingly quick but unsuccessful strike against Vladimir Putin’s regime, but two things seem clear, according to Chinese experts: Xi Jinping is likely to cover his bets in relations with Russia, but he will maintain the facade of close relations while global stability will be his top priority.

“China has invested a lot in the ‘unlimited partnership“with Russia,” Malcolm Davis of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute noted in an email, “and so Beijing’s concern would be how that partnership would be affected if a new radical nationalist leader replaced Putin. concern would be the stability of Russia in the weeks and months to come, especially if Putin is weakened. [Wagner chief Yevgeny] Prigozhin failed, but what about a future uprising by another figure? The possibility of a Russian civil war or fragmentation is no longer off the radar.

RELATED: After Wagner uprising, UK sees ‘cracks emerging’ in Russian support for war in Ukraine

While China, of course, fears nothing more than a so-called color revolution at home, it’s unclear how different a Russia led by Yevgeny Prigozhin or his cronies would have been from a Russia led by Cheese fries. But the threat of instability might be enough to give Beijing pause.

“We can’t know for sure” how China will react, said Meia Nouwens, a China specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “It depends on Beijing’s view of risk versus reward for supporting Russia. I don’t think that will convince China to risk secondary sanctions by providing Russia with lethal aid.

Much of China’s reaction may have nothing to do with Russia because, as the IISS expert notes, “China will continue to view bilateral relations through the prism of American-Chinese”.

She pointed out that Sunday’s reading of China after a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko did not even mention the weekend’s Russian events. end. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry went to great lengths to speak on behalf of the Chinese, saying, “The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in relation with the events of June 24. and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and prosperity of Russia”.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry briefly indicated that it was always behind Putin, calling Russia a friendly neighbor and a global strategic coordinating partner for the new era.

Nouwens said that “China would like to see stability above all. It is becoming increasingly clear that China would like this war to end as soon as possible, but instability in Russia would not be to China’s advantage.

Part of China’s limited response may be because it was caught off guard by the Wagner Group’s decision on Moscow. “While the US government has said it has information to suggest something is going to happen over the weekend, it doesn’t appear the Chinese have had the same level of insight. This begs the question of the clarity of the picture that China really has of Russia’s internal situation,” Nouwens said.

China does not have private military companies that operate as independent elements of the state, and Nouwens said private security companies there are governed internally by “clear regulations”. These security companies also lack the extensive combat experience that the Wagner Group had. The threat of a similar uprising in Asia’s largest nation is therefore remote. But the attempt to advance on Moscow is likely to “cement Beijing’s view that power should be centralized and the Party should control the weapon.” The CCP has worked to achieve this since Xi came to power.

The long-term question for China appears to be the same one that preoccupies observers around the world: Can Vladimir Putin retain power?

“I think the biggest issue for China is the implication that Putin is on much more shaky ground than before, and the Chinese will think about the implications and the options if Putin is pushed out of power by those around him.” , Davis said. “Obviously, with Russia being a nuclear-armed state, this has huge implications, if the current weakness of Putin’s regime leads to further instability, the risk of conflict and the potential for fragmentation.”