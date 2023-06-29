Koch Network raises over $70 million for Push to Sink Trump





The political network established by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch has raised more than $70 million for political races as it seeks to help Republicans overtake Donald J. Trump, according to an official with the group.

With a portion of that sizable sum to begin with, the network, Americans for Prosperity Action, plans to throw its weight behind the GOP presidential nominating contest for the first time in its nearly 20-year history. The network has spent nearly $500 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative policies in the 2020 election cycle alone.

Two groups closely affiliated with Charles Koch have contributed $50 million of the more than $70 million that has been raised. Mr. Koch is a major shareholder in Koch Industries, which has donated $25 million to Americans for Prosperity Action, according to draft documents filed by the Federal Election Commission. Another $25 million was donated by Stand Together, a non-profit organization he founded.

The Koch Networks’ goal in the 2024 presidential primaries, which has only been indirectly described in internal written communications, is to prevent Mr. Trump from winning the Republican nomination. In February, a senior network politician, Emily Seidel, wrote a memo to donors and activists saying it was time to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.

Since then, Republican voters have rallied behind the former president, his support in the polls bolstering his frontrunner status after his two indictments. Some of the biggest donors to Republican politics, including some from the Koch network, had pinned their hopes on Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as Mr. Trump’s most promising rival. But Mr. DeSantis has baffled many donors with his early campaign stumbles and a slip in his polls.

With the primaries seven months away, Koch’s coalition of conservatives is still in the hunt for who its influential and wealthy donors believe can unseat the former president, reflecting a broader paralysis among anti-Trump Republican donors who have watched in shock as Mr. Trump’s poll numbers held up despite two indictments. A memo that circulated within the Koch Network this month argued that Trump’s renomination was not inevitable, arguing that the eligibility issue could further weaken him.

Some top Republican donors, who regularly write seven- or eight-figure checks in support of candidates, are keeping their checkbooks closed while they wait to see if Mr. DeSantis can improve or another candidate, like Sen. Tim Scott of Carolina of the South, appears during the debates of the summer. Their paralysis has benefited Mr. Trump, who is reluctantly seen by many high-profile donors as the inevitable candidate.

Still, Koch Network officials profess optimism that 2024 will not be a repeat of 2016, when Mr. Trump began winning statewide races with about a third of the party’s Republican base behind. him in a fractured and crowded field.

The notion of Mr. Trump’s inevitability is being pushed by leftist media, political operatives and the Trump campaign itself, Michael Palmer, chairman of Koch-affiliated election data group i360, wrote in a note this month. this.

Mr. Palmer sought to dispel this narrative: The country is in a much different place than it was eight years ago. Voters on all sides (including GOP primary voters) have an altered knowledge base regarding the former president, and other candidates will almost certainly treat him differently in the primary this time around.

Yet, with the exception of a handful of rivals, most walked fairly cautiously around Mr. Trump or defended him during his two indictments.

Mr. Palmer argued that Mr. Trump was weaker than he appeared. He noted how long was left in the campaign, the fact that early polls often do not predict the winner, that many voters are expressing concern about the viability of Mr. Trump’s general election and that some of the old The president’s voters have signaled their openness to one another. , more eligible candidate.

Mr. Palmer wrote that support for DeSantis at present likely represents a generic Republican, as his political stances are not well known outside of Florida.

The group is expected to do a new digital ad campaign on the issue of presidential eligibility, in addition to sending out its first direct mail in the coming days.

The group has also made a series of endorsements in narrow-ballot races, where it plans to spend significant sums. Americans for Prosperity has 300 full-time state employees and 800 part-time, officials said. It is about to make its first round of congressional endorsements.

It’s unclear how long before the Iowa caucuses early next year the group will decide on the best candidate to back Mr Trump.

According to draft FEC filings for Americans for Prosperity Action, its top donors include Art Pope, a North Carolina businessman who attended a political retreat hosted by former Vice President Mike Pence before joining the presidential race; Chicago businessman Craig Duchossois; Jim and Rob Walton, brothers and heirs to the Walmart fortune; and Ron Cameron, a poultry magnate from Arkansas.

Mr. DeSantis in particular has taken several positions that are ideologically at odds with the Koch network, including his promise to repeal the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill that was passed during the Trump presidency. with the strong support of the network. Still, group leaders may ultimately choose pragmatism over hard-line agreement on key issues if it looks like one candidate might win.

As they wait for the Republican field to empty, senior network officials attempt to pull off a difficult feat: changing who votes in the Republican primaries. The network has a vast army of door-to-doors, backed by tens of millions of dollars, that fan out to competitive states every election cycle to support candidates.

During these early months of the Republican presidential primaries, the network sends out these same activists to engage voters who are open to supporting anyone other than Mr. Trump. They strike up a conversation with those voters, collect data on them, and raise doubts about Mr. Trump’s chances of winning a general election. They intend to return to these voters the doors as close as possible to the primaries to try to persuade them to vote for the preferred candidate of the networks.

A key part of our strategy to elect better leaders is to give people more voice in primaries, Ms. Seidel said in a statement. General election voters were being asked to run in the primaries to back better candidates and by already talking to tens of thousands of those voters they are excited to get involved sooner to support a candidate who can win. .

This well-funded effort to defeat Mr. Trump represents a reshuffle of sorts. Ahead of the 2016 Republican primaries, Marc Short, a senior Koch official at the time, argued internally that the network should spend big to stop Mr. Trump and support a rival with a more conservative political record, like the senator. Ted Cruz of Texas or Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

Senior officials and donors killed the idea, but some network members regretted it. Mr. Short has come full circle. He later joined the Trump-Pence campaign and served in the Trump administration as director of legislative affairs and then chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. Mr Short is now advising Mr Pence as he runs for president against his former boss.

