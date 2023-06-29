Kapil Sibal’s blow to PM Modi on the uniform civil code





Uniform Civil Code: Kapil Sibal made the comments on Twitter. New Delhi: Former Justice Minister Kapil Sibal has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking how “uniform” his proposal is and does it cover Hindus, tribal and the northeast. Addressing a rally of BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi made a strong case for a UCC, saying the Constitution called for equal rights for all citizens. The prime minister also accused the opposition of using the UCC issue to deceive and provoke Muslims. In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, said: “Prime Minister: pushing for uniform civil code, accuses opposition of inciting Muslims. Questions: 1) Why now after 9 years? 2024? is your proposal: Covers: Hindus, Tribals, North East, All? 3) Every day your Party targets Muslims. For what ? Concerned now! The Law Commission had, on June 14, invited the views of all stakeholders, including members of the public and recognized religious organizations, on the politically sensitive issue. Prime Minister :

Push for a uniform civil code

Accuses the opposition of inciting Muslims Questions:

1) Why now after 9 years? 2024?

2) How consistent is your proposal:

Covers: Hindus, Tribals, Northeast, All?

3) Every day your party targets Muslims. For what? Concerned now! Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 28, 2023 Previously, the 21st Laws Commission, whose term ended in August 2018, had twice considered the issue and sought input from all stakeholders. Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Family Law Reforms” was released in 2018. The 22nd Law Commission, which was recently granted a three-year extension, has now restarted the process and sought input from stakeholders by July 13. A UCC usually means a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws relating to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/why-now-2024-kapil-sibals-swipe-at-pm-modi-over-uniform-civil-code-4162044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos