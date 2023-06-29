Boris Johnson’s ghost still haunts Rishi Sunak | Beth Rigby | Political news

The latest clash between the Privileges Committee and some parliamentarians comes down to one man: Boris Johnson.

He may have now resigned as an MP, but his disruptive presence lingers – and it’s the last thing the current prime minister needs.

Rishi Sunak had just waved his opponent off to find that Johnson’s ghost was still haunting him.

Politics live: Rwanda “unsafe country”, according to the judge of the rules

The decision of the Privileges Committee of strongly criticize a number of sitting MPs and peers for putting ‘inappropriate pressure’ on the House of Commons inquiry into whether he lied about partygate, it reopens splits within the party.

Remember, four sitting Tory MPs sit on this committee and are now threatening another act in Johnson’s psychodrama: the prospect of a number of MPs backing Johnson being reinvestigated into their conduct around the initial investigation of their man.

The anger of MPs named in the report – three of them, Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, former ministers – is palpable.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:13

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks to reporters after the Privileges Committee report named him.



One who did not want to be named said trying to restrict review and comment was a “dangerous path”.

Another MP sympathetic to the appointees told me it was “madness”.

“Expect a fair amount of pushback,” one said. Another told me: ‘There is widespread concern among MPs that a parliamentary committee with one of its members under investigation is seeking to defame the reputation of MPs who uphold the great British tradition freedom of expression and choice.

“Our democracy faces serious challenges when the power of a committee reaches new levels that trump free speech.”

All of this is a headache for Mr Sunak, who already faces a series of colossal challenges on the economy. He really doesn’t need to fight on this front, not least because one of his own ministers – Lord Goldsmith – is named in the report.

This puts obvious pressure on a Prime Minister who has promised a government of integrity – will he ask Lord Goldsmith to step down?

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





3:10

Tamara Cohen explains everything you need to know.



It now looks like the government will play fair and bring forward a motion to approve the report, which the appointees and their supporters will no doubt hate.

That debate is scheduled for July 10 – the same week of the NATO summit, which President Biden is due to attend. So don’t be surprised if the Prime Minister is otherwise engaged and misses the vote.

But there is also the possibility that the motion could be amended to recommend sanctions for those who are criticized by colleagues.

Could there be another investigation, a suspension, a request for an apology?

All of this is stoking tensions that a struggling prime minister and party in the polls really don’t need.

It may be the hangover from Boris Johnson’s partygate scandal, but the one hurting now is Mr Sunak – and with three by-elections looming in July, his opponents remain in the knife.

“Rishi Sunak has been completely inert on this issue so far,” the Lib Dems said on Thursday.

“He refused to block Boris Johnson’s honor rolls, did not vote for the partygate report and his promise of integrity was left in tatters.”

This PM is still unable to press the post-Johnson reset button. He will no doubt try to avoid the report and any vote. But he can’t avoid the fallout.