Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal





New York CNN—

Federal prosecutors on Thursday arrested three investors on insider trading charges related to a deal to publicize former President Donald Trump’s media dealings.

According to the indictment, the three individuals together made more than $22 million in October 2021 by illegally exchanging non-public knowledge of Digital World Acquisition Corporations’ secret plan to buy Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group.

The defendants reportedly tipped off friends and colleagues, who also purchased titles in Digital World before the deal with blank check companies Trump Media became public knowledge.

Once the deal was announced, the value of these securities skyrocketed. The defendants and the individuals they tipped off then sold their securities for a significant profit, prosecutors say.

The three men charged in the indictment are Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick, who served on the board of Digital Worlds. All three have surrendered to authorities and are scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami later Thursday, a law enforcement official said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed insider trading charges against the three investors.

There are no allegations that Donald Trump was involved in the alleged insider trading. Trump Media did not respond to a request for comment.

However, the new charges add to the controversy surrounding the Trump deal, which has raised eyebrows among legal experts and caught the attention of regulators and prosecutors.

Nearly two years after it was announced, the merger is still not complete and last month the Nasdaq stock exchange threatened to delist Digital World for failing to file its quarterly report.

The indictment says the defendants passed on confidential Digital Worlds information to friends while on a trip to Las Vegas, neighbors of Michael Shvartsman, and employees of Gerald Shvartsman at a furniture store. In total, these contacts bought tens of thousands of shares before the announcement of the merger.

According to the indictment, the three defendants were asked to invest in Digital World as well as another special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

After signing nondisclosure agreements, prosecutors said they received confidential information that Trump Media was a potential target of SPACs.

Garelick was granted a seat on the board of Digital Worlds, which gave him deeper insight into SPAC’s confidential merger plans with Trump Media.

Prosecutors say Garelick provided his co-conspirators with what he described as information about Trump’s merger negotiations and the timing of a public merger announcement.

In violation of the nondisclosure agreements they signed, the defendants purchased millions of dollars worth of Digital World securities on the open market and shared the inside information with other associates who also purchased securities before the merger will not be made public before news of the Trump Media merger is announced. made public, according to the indictment.

Digital World shares soared after news of the Trump Media merger as investors saw it as a way to bet on the former president’s fortunes.

Rather than adhering to his insider duty, we allege that Garelick, along with the Shvartsmans, monetized this information to generate more than $20 million in illicit profits, said Gurbir Grewal, director of the application division from the SEC, in a press release. This case demonstrates the [SECs] ongoing commitment to exposing insider trading wherever it occurs, including in SPAC mergers.

