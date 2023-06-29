Schadenfreude by Xi Jinping on the mutiny against Putin

In times of war, more things go wrong than right. If this inconvenient truth was somehow lost on Chinese leader Xi Jinping over 16 months in Russia foreseen takeover of Ukraine in two days, then the last weekends rebellion and the march to Moscow by the Wagner group surely put him back on the right track. Indeed, while Xi often champions the ostensible novelty of the Chinese system, he deep down fears that China is afflicted with the same ideological ills that once plagued the Soviet Union and continue to curse its Russian remnants.

In times of war, more things go wrong than right. If this inconvenient truth was somehow lost on Chinese leader Xi Jinping over 16 months in Russia foreseen takeover of Ukraine in two days, then the last weekends rebellion and the march to Moscow by the Wagner group surely put him back on the right track. Indeed, while Xi often champions the ostensible novelty of the Chinese system, he deep down fears that China is afflicted with the same ideological ills that once plagued the Soviet Union and continue to curse its Russian remnants.

Chief of these evils, according for Xi himself, are political corruption, ideological heresy and military disloyalty, all of which were on full display during last weekend’s Russian rumble.

Moscow’s short-lived mutiny, led by a wealthy and well-armed former member of Russian President Vladimir Putin circle, represents the sum of Xi’s greatest fears regarding China’s post-Deng Xiaoping policy framework. Without a doubt, Putin is Xi’s best, most intimate friend. But Xi was quick to criticize Putin’s perverse preference for power sharing, whereby the Russian leader lets competing factions compete for control. At least the dramatic events of the past weekend have reaffirmed Xi’s intense distrust of any form of pluralism, even within a country’s ruling elite, and will likely lead him to pursue policies ever more radical attempts to make the world less safe for democracy.

Broadly speaking, Xi and Putin agree on almost everything, with one major exception: the reason for the demise of the Soviet Union. In Xi’s estimation, the dominance of the Soviet communist parties did not collapse as a result of any specific external pressure, nor because of the structural fragility inherent in the Union’s state-run economy. Soviet. Instead, Xi affirms the great Soviet socialist nation collapsed, seemingly overnight, because their ideals and beliefs [were] shaken. Putin, meanwhile, has long supported economy, not ideology, led to a collapse of the social sphere of the Soviet Union. The ensuing elite infighting, Putin posits, had long-term consequences in the political sphere and ultimately the self-destruction of the Soviet Union.

Based on these differing diagnoses, Xi and Putin pursued wildly divergent strongman strategies, with the former relying on purges and determined political discipline, the latter on corruption and developing his crony coterie, a group that included until recently the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. If the failure of the rebellion is any indication, Xi’s initial ideological instincts were right from the start.

There is no doubt that the seeds of Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny were sown when Putin foolishly embraced the paramilitaries as foreign policy force multipliers. But the veneer of skill and control long synonymous with Putin’s more than 20 years in power really began to crumble last month, when explosive-laden drones penetrated Russian air defenses and hit several apartment buildings in Moscow. By then, the Kremlins’ misadventures in Ukraine had become too serious for the Russian power elite. silovikilike Prigozhinto ignore.

Now Putin’s problems are also Xi’s. For if the Soviet Union could implode so suddenly and unexpectedly, Xi surely realizes that the same fate could befall Beijing’s junior partner.

Beijing’s short-term challenge is compounded by its limited, almost short-sighted view of Russian decision-making. It goes so far as to accurately assess whether long-simmering resentment and recriminations over Putin’s failed attempts to subjugate Ukraine could lead other disgruntled elites to exploit Russia’s current power vacuum. Worse still, Beijing reluctantly realizes that it is only a spectator in Putin’s power game in Ukraine, unable to help Moscow win the war or find a diplomatic solution that guarantees Putin, and by extension to Xi, that he can save the face he so badly needs. Indeed, with eminent Chinese theorists speculate that time may no longer be on Putin’s side, Xi must now come to terms with the loss of the superpower clash he unleashed against the West.

If Xi’s history and previous actions are any guide, he will channel Putin’s predicament by doubling down on his preference for rigid top-down policymaking at the expense of the entrepreneurial and collaborative characteristics that epitomized the Deng era. Overseas, China will lead like-minded authoritarian partners in deepening their interference in developing and developed countries alike. Their collective goal: to destabilize democracies and make the world less dangerous for dictators.

Yet however vindicated Xi may feel today about Putin’s style of governance, his schadenfreude may not see too much of a future. Of course, Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has lasted for years, a campaign that target both prominent tigers and little flies, rooted out political disloyalty within the party and sidelined potential rivals. Xi likewise improved his direct control over the Chinese armed forces, for example by reforming the command structure of the Chinese military reserve to reduce the number of bureaucratic layers between him and the individual soldier. Xi, too, keeps a very close eye on the paramilitaries, who are prohibited from using force.

But Xi’s geopolitical and economic mismanagement has contributed to a real crisis of confidence in the party’s legitimacy, including its ability to deliver economic growth, social stability and national unity. Xi’s myriad challenges are set to deepen due to the rapidly deteriorating external environment and China’s precipitous economic slowdown, not to mention the continued onslaught of Western export controls aimed at thwarting the country’s tech ambitions. . In other words, Xi seems poised to confront the very misfortunes that befell Putin. What remains uncertain is whether Xi’s unique brand of party-centric nationalism and state-led ideology, both so clearly absent from Moscow’s milieu, will be enough to salvage the Chinese dream or lead to his disappearance.

There is no doubt that Xi’s Marxist-Leninist mindset, combined with a consolidation of power, makes the Chinese regime more resilient today than that of Russia. But by rejecting collective leadership and installing himself as the sole arbiter of the country’s ideology and politics, Xi has tied China’s great rejuvenation to his personal performance and judgment, with the latter taking a huge hit. following the events of last weekend in Russia. For if Xi’s bad bet on Putin is any indication, China’s success remains anything but assured.