



ISTANBUL (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday condemned a Koran-burning protest in Sweden, warning that it would pose another obstacle to the country’s bid for NATO membership. Addressing members of his Justice and Development Party, Erdogan equated those who enabled the crime with those who perpetrated it. Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on burning a similar Quran. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is calling an urgent meeting in the coming days to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. According to Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer, no less than 30,000 people in the country are involved in criminal networks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said NATO should not bet on his country’s approval of Sweden’s request to join the Western military alliance ahead of a July summit. We will end up teaching Western monuments of hubris that insulting the sacred values ​​of Muslims is not freedom of thought, Erdogan said. Erdogan hinted that Turkey was not ready to lift its objections that prevent Sweden from joining NATO. We will press our response in the strongest possible way until there is a concerted effort to fight the enemies of Islam as well as the terrorist organizations. Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine and the military alliance had hoped the road to membership would be smoothed before a 6th of july summit key. Turkey accuses Sweden of being too lenient towards anti-Islamic protests as well as terrorist organizations operating in Turkey, particularly Kurdish militant groups which have waged a deadly insurgency for decades. Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation regarding these organizations, but Turkey says their supporters can freely organize protests, recruit and raise financial resources in the country.

