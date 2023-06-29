‘The most painful Eid’: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his Eid greetings to his compatriots on Thursday that this year’s Eid holiday was the “most painful” for him.

Taking to Twitter to wish people, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said about 10,000 of his supporters in jail were being treated as criminals after his supporters attacked military facilities and buildings. government buildings after Khan was arrested in a corruption case on May 9. .

”For me, this is the most painful and painful Eid. Nearly 10,000 of our activists and supporters have been jailed while being treated as criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,’ the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Khan’s PTI party found itself in hot water after violent protests erupted across the cash-strapped country after their leader was arrested on May 9 in the Al- Qadir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the High Court in Islamabad.

Khan’s supporters reportedly burned down more than 20 military installations as well as civilian buildings following the arrest of their leader. Khan was later released on bail.

“Our brave leaders, including women leaders like Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Alia Hamza, etc., continue to refuse to be imprisoned and disaffiliated from Tehreek-e-Insaaf,” he said.

”Sixteen of our workers were shot and martyred, while the other 8 are believed to have been killed, but this cannot be confirmed as their relatives and friends are in hiding for fear of the police. 50 others were also shot,” Khan said, adding that no independent investigation had been carried out to establish the facts of the Black Day violence.

“On the contrary, through unilateral propaganda against Tehreek-e-Insaaf at the official level, anyone who has the slightest relationship with Tehreek-e-Insaaf, with the sole aim of crushing Tehreek-e-Insaaf in any way. before the elections. But the mountains of oppression and terror have been shattered,” he said.

He was however convinced that his PTI and the (Pakistani) nation will come out of this dark period much stronger than before.

”Imran Riaz Khan has been abducted and it has been over 40 days since anyone knows for his safety and whereabouts. In this way, our 5 reliable journalists had to leave the country and take refuge elsewhere. On this Eid, we also embed them in our memories,” he said, adding that the media was muzzled and critics of the ”fascist government” were the target of the state’s wrath. Khan, who is calling for early parliamentary elections, hopes his party will return to power. The term of the current National Assembly will expire in August and a new election is expected to take place within 60 days.

