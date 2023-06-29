Three charged with insider trading in Donald Trump’s Truth Social deal





Three Florida men have been charged with insider trading related to social media platforms Donald Trumps Truth’s deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition firm, earning them nearly $23 million in illegal profits, a report said. said federal prosecutors.

Bruce Garelick, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, was an investor in the Digital World Acquisition Company DWAC, +0.16%, a SPAC, or so-called blank check company, and became a member of its board of directors in September 2021 prior to its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has been made public.

Prosecutors say Garelick, who was chief strategy officer for Rocket One Capital, LLC in Miami, used his position on the board to pass inside information about the impending merger to his boss, Michael Shvartsman, 52 years old, from Sunny Isles Beach, calling him information. .

Shvartsman, a former nightclub owner who founded Rocket Capital in 2013, reportedly then passed the information on to his brother, Gerald Shvartsman, and the two began buying shares of DWAC.

Prosecutors say the three men also passed the inside information to friends while on a trip to Las Vegas, neighbors of Michael Shvartsman and employees of Gerald Shvartsman at a furniture store he owned.

Shortly after the announcement of the merger agreement between DWAC and the Trumps Group in October 2021, shares rose from just $10 to $175. Prosecutors say Garelick and the Shvartsmans quickly sold their shares, making a profit of $22.9 million.

In addition to the criminal charges filed by the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan, the three men have also been slapped with similar civil charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Garelick and the Shvartsmans were arrested Thursday morning and could not be immediately reached for comment. It was not immediately clear whether they had ever retained attorneys.

In June 2022, DWAC announced in a public filing that it was under investigation by the SEC. Although the merger was announced in 2021, it is not yet complete as DWAC struggled to raise funds after it was revealed that it was under investigation.

Former President Trump, who faces charges of allegedly paying money to silence women’s stories that he had affairs with him and for allegedly taking classified documents with him when he left office, is not charged with any wrongdoing in the insider trading case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/three-charged-with-insider-trading-on-donald-trumps-truth-social-deal-d0c076fd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos