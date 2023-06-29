Giant cow courtesy of Jokowi Slaughtered, So Children’s Spectacle









West Lombok – Giant cows weighing 1.04 tons to be sacrificed on Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah day became a spectacle for children in East Ombererot Hamlet, Ombe Village, Kediri District, West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). The sacrificial animal was a gift from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Residents have been flocking to the Baburrahman Foundation courtyard in the local village since Thursday (6/29/2023) morning. They seemed excited to watch the process of slaughtering this type of cattle limousin simmental cross Jokowi’s contribution. In fact, a number of children were desperate to climb over the foundation’s yard fence. “The community is very excited to witness the process of slaughtering this sacrificial cow,” said Takmir of Al-Husni Mosque Sopan Sopian after the slaughter of the sacrificial cow donated by President Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Sopian revealed that the beef will be donated to 100 orphans up to 400 bags for local hamlet residents. “We will distribute the rest to residents outside the hamlet, especially orphans,” he said. According to Sopian, the mechanism for distributing the sacrificial meat donated by President Jokowi had been prepared for a long time. The committee also always checks the health of the cows after the handing over of the sacrificial animals by President Jokowi through the provincial government of NTB and the regional government of West Lombok. “We take care of this cow so that she is not handicapped during the slaughter. The fact is that this cow can be enjoyed by the community in good conditions,” Sopian added. The livestock products processing and marketing adviser at NTB’s Provincial Livestock and Animal Health Bureau, Muhammad Yasin, also confirmed that the cows donated by Jokowi were in good condition. He claimed to have examined the cow’s organs. “After slaughtering it, we check the condition of the beef bought by the president, so we examine its liver and intestines,” Yasin said. Yasin added that the cow blood was also examined by a laboratory in Denpasar, Bali. He pointed out that the condition of the cows donated by the number one in Indonesia was in a condition suitable for consumption. “We will also check the others. There is a team going around to check,” he said. Of note, the sacrificial cow Jokowi donated was received by the takmir of Al-Husni Mosque in the hamlet of East Ombererot on Wednesday (6/28/2023). The handing over of the sacrificial animals was carried out by the Provincial Government of NTB through the Assistant I of the Regional Secretariat of NTB, Fathurrahman, with the Regional Secretary of West Lombok, Ilham. Watch the video “Muhadjir advises Congregation Muhammadiyah to cut the sacrifice tomorrow“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(iws/iws)

