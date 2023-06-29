Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair cabinet meeting on July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3, a development that comes amid turbulent meetings of senior ruling BJP brass amid buzz over a cabinet reshuffle and organizational changes.

The July 3 meeting is likely to be held at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan here, which will host the G20 summit in September, officials said Thursday.

Although speculation of a cabinet reshuffle has been rife for a long time, recent meetings involving the BJP brain trust, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda, and the fact that the run-up to the session of Parliament’s monsoon could be the last window for such an exercise added to the buzz.

The monsoon session is expected to start the third week of July.

The party organization, including in some states, could also see changes as its top brass make their choices for key posts as the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections intensifies in the coming months. sources said.

Modi held a meeting with Shah and Nadda on Wednesday. This came after closed-door meetings involving Shah and Nadda, among others, to take stock of organizational and political affairs.

The BJP is also making hectic preparations for assembly polls scheduled in several states this year, especially as the Congress has shown some rebound from its big victory in Karnataka.

Elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, and the Congress will be the BJP’s main challenger in the first three states.

In Telangana, where the BJP made big gains to become a key player, the Congress pulled out all the stops to regain its lost territory and become the main challenger to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.