Sorry Obama, Donald Trump is actually proof that some people are ‘above the law’

I have great respect for former President Barack Obama, both as a leader and as a man. That doesn’t mean that I always agree with him.

During an interview last Thursday with CNN’s Christian Amanpour, the former president told a big lie, or what might more generously be called a white lie. He said the following about Donald Trump who was eventually indicted for his crimes: “But the fact that we have a former president who has to answer the charges brought by prosecutors confirms the fundamental idea that no one is in charge. above the law and the allegations will now be settled through legal proceedings.”

Barack Obama is a Harvard-educated lawyer, a constitutional law expert who taught at the University of Chicago Law School, the nation’s first black president, and a person with deep knowledge of the color line and the realities of social inequality and injustice in American society. As such, he most certainly knows that it is not true that “no one is above the law in America”. That Obama would make such a statement given his unique role in America’s history and as one of its most powerful figures, however, comes as no surprise. And that certainly doesn’t make what Obama said about law and justice in America any truer.

In the past few weeks since Donald Trump’s indictment(s) and arrest(s) in New York and then Miami, Barack Obama was not the only person among America’s elites (and ordinary people too) to telling the same lie and the same white lie about “no one is above the law in America” ​​and “justice is blind”. This chorus was and is very loud and wide.

American exceptionalism and its many myths of which “the law is blind” and applied “in the same way to everyone” is among the most important is a hallucinatory ideology. These myths help keep the system going even though many know on a deep level, even if they can’t articulate it clearly, that something is fundamentally wrong and broken in American society. In reality, the indictment and arrest of Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act is the exception that proves the rule: wealthy white people (men, in particular) like Donald Trump are generally above the average. laws in America.

Consider the following, even though Trump was arrested and charged with 37 counts of concealing top secret documents and allegedly violating other federal laws, he was released on his own parole, his passport did not. was not returned, it was not perpetrated, and no surety or surety was required. Cameras weren’t even allowed in the courtroom.

Trump has also been authorized by law enforcement to publicly intimidate, threaten and incite violence against Special Counsel Jack Smith, Attorney General Merrick Garland, witnesses, prosecutors and others involved in the investigations. and future trials.

Additionally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) allowed Trump to keep dozens of boxes filled with the nation’s most important secrets for many months instead of moving quickly and aggressively to secure those documents as they would in almost all other situations. The DOJ was also very reluctant to investigate Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol.

The very idea that a wealthy white man like Donald Trump should be held accountable in some way for his crimes like anyone else has caused an outcry among conservatives that any “fair “of the law is in a way a form of “persecution” by a “two-tier legal system” and a threat to society and the freedom of the average American. On this subject, former federal prosecutor Jill Lawrence writes at Bulwark+:

Most GOP leaders express concerns about Trump accompanied by feverish lies about a two-tier justice system armed by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department and the FBI to prosecute, well , Donald Trump.

That’s enough to make you want to demand critical race theory courses in every American high school. Because, yes, kids, there is a legacy of systemic bias in this country, whether it’s in housing, health care, education, or the criminal justice system, and that’s not bias. against the wealthy whites who were president. Or the supporters who broke the law for them.

With these protests and howls, Trump’s defenders in the Republican Party are unwittingly revealing something very true about American society, a truth they would emphatically deny: the law, in this country and around the world, has historically was written by and to serve the needs and interests of the powerful, not the weak.

If Barack Obama had engaged in any of the illegal activities that Donald Trump carried out throughout his presidency and after (or even in the decades before he became a prominent public figure), he would have been dismissed, investigated, prosecuted, arrested, convicted, and imprisoned almost immediately.

Of course, Donald Trump, who is an anarchic fascist, a malignant narcissist and an apparent sociopath if not a psychopath, who aspires to unlimited corrupt power, has proclaimed and ranted that he was a “victim” and that the legal system in its together has no legitimacy and therefore no authority over him. This is not a show. Trump and his supporters actually believe such a thing; fascists and other authoritarians reject the principle of fairness and equality before the law.

Donald Trump also has an entire “information” media and propaganda machine working to shield him from accountability for his decades-long criminal spree. Trump’s agents even include Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the Mar-a-Lago Espionage Act trial. Cannon has already signaled his loyalty to Trump in a previous case, as Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson explains:

We should be concerned about the judge’s impartiality due to a ruling she made at an earlier stage in this case where she acted more like an attorney for the former president than a neutral arbiter overseeing a case. historically significant.

Cannon, without any legal basis to do so, granted Trump’s request for a special master to review documents the FBI obtained in August while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago . Cannon’s outrageous decision was overturned by a panel of judges, including two appointed by Trump, from the conservative US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition to saying the district court “intervened with its own reasoning” and came to an “unsupported conclusion,” the panel wrote, “The law is clear. We cannot write a rule allowing any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed.Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so.

Again, the justice system is not blind in America. Donald Trump has resources and advantages that few others possess to bend, corrupt and receive special and deferential treatment.

For those who insist, contrary to facts and evidence, that Trump’s status as a former president is the primary explanation for why he was able to escape punishment for his obvious crimes against democracy and rule of law so far, I offer a thought experiment. If Barack Obama had engaged in any of the illegal activities that Donald Trump carried out throughout his presidency and after (or even in the decades before he became a prominent public figure), he would have been dismissed, investigated, prosecuted, arrested, convicted, and imprisoned almost immediately. If President Barack Obama lost the election and then attempted a coup, the FBI and all kinds of law enforcement, and probably the US military, would have dragged his black body out of the White House with chains and leg irons if he had been so lucky. .

If no one were truly above the law in America, Trump would not have been allowed to engage in a decades-long spree of crimes without punishment or serious consequences. Similarly, if no one were above the law in America, Trump would not have been allowed to become president, be impeached twice, attempt a coup on January 6 involving a deadly attack on the Capitol, and not to be immediately arrested, tried, convicted, and jailed for the rest of his life.

Ultimately, if law and justice were truly blind in America and no one was above the law, and we truly are “a nation of laws, not men”, then Donald Trump would not would not be the Republican Party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, nearly tied with (if not ahead of) President Joe Biden in the polls and possessing a very good chance of returning to the White House.

