Putin’s fall in political influence spells disaster for Xi





The dust is still settlement on the weekend mutiny launched by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private group of Wagner mercenaries that shook Russia and exposed new cracks in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power at home. But what does this mean for China and its leader, Xi Jinping, who has been Moscow’s – and Putin’s – strongest supporter since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022? Finding perspective: As Wagner’s forces seized a major Russian military center and ordered an armed march on Moscow on June 24, Chinese officials remained silent. Chinese state media provided direct and factual information blanket as events unfolded on the ground and, unsurprisingly, offered no sympathy for Prigozhin or Wagner, and rather widely echoes the rhetoric of Putin’s speech about the need for law, order and stability. It wasn’t until Sunday June 25 – after the convoy to Moscow was turned around following a deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka between Putin and Prigozhin – that Beijing broke its silence. “This is a matter of Russia’s internal affairs,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “China supports Russia in safeguarding national stability and in developing and prospering.” On the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko flew in Beijing for what was supposed to be a scheduled meeting, where he met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. “Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia political trust has continued to deepen,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said. following the meeting. Why it matters: Xi must now strike a balance between continued support for Putin and covering the possibility that the Russian leader’s time in power will be cut short. Xi’s partnership with Putin is based on a cocktail of ideology and pragmatism, and several Chinese scholars have argued that Prighozin’s rebellion could limit the pragmatic appeal of the Kremlin. Yu Jianrong, a prominent Chinese public intellectual, job a video to his more than 7 million Weibo followers of Russians in Rostov-on-Don reacting angrily to the arrival of police in the city, where he suggested there was some level of support audience for Wagner: “I really don’t know what’s going on in this country,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Yu Sui, a professor at the China Center for Contemporary World Studies, told the China Daily newspaper that the mutiny “undoubtedly rings alarm bells for Russia” and that the episode reminded him of “the saying Chinese about feeding a tiger and then inviting worry.” Shen Dingli, an international relations specialist based in Shanghai, said the Guardian that he believed the events would lead to increased Russian dependence on China and that Beijing would take “a more cautious stance on Russia”. Like Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College, writing in a recent article for Bloomberg, the invasion and Putin’s actions since have provided Xi with a steady stream of lessons “too valuable not to learn” when it comes to maintaining military support, the absence of private armies and to retain less personalized control of the state. As for the Prigohzin rebellion, writes Mei, it is “a reminder to Xi that nationalism is a double-edged sword”. By RFE/RL More reading on Oilprice.com:

