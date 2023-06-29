Politics
Privileges committee ‘undercut’ Boris Johnson allies, report concludes
4 minute read
The Privileges Committee has concluded Tory MPs among Boris Johnson’s staunchest supporters, including Jacob Rees Mogg and Nadine Dorries, ‘undermined’ their inquiry into whether the former PM misled Parliament about from partygate.
In a report published on June 15, the committee concluded that Johnson had misled the House of Commons about what he knew about parties that had taken place in Downing Street during the Covid closures. Recommended sanctions included suspending Boris Johnson from attending parliament for 90 days and revoking his membership pass, which MPs voted to approve last week.
A supplementary report by the Privileges Committee, which was released today, found that a group of Johnson supporters disrupted and frustrated its initial investigation. The follow-up document said the group had ‘supported’ and attacked to ‘undermine’ the investigation into whether Johnson had misled parliament.
A handful of Johnson allies felt the initial panel was “biased” and said the committee’s damning recommendations against Johnson were “extreme and obscene”. Johnson eventually resigned as an MP in anticipation of the report’s findings, which he strongly contested. It’s possible that Johnson would have been kicked out of parliament if he hadn’t stepped down himself, as the sanctions would have triggered an automatic challenge to his position as an MP.
MPs named by today’s report as having attacked the committee included Nadine Dorries, Lord Goldsmith, Mark Jenkinson, Sir Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Andrea Jenkyns and Priti Patel. He said MPs and Lords had used “extensive” newspapers, radio and social media to attack the committee.
He said MPs are allowed to oppose and vote for who sits on the committee, vote against or amend the motion, comment on committee procedure, submit evidence and debate the report a time it was published. However, he said the appointed MPs had no right to the ‘pressure’ exerted by MPs on members of the Privileges Committee during the inquiry.
Under section 12 of the report, it is stated that members of the House of Commons are prohibited from lobbying committee members who intend to “influence” the final decision.
MPs with large followings, including former ministers Rees Mogg and Dorries, who have their own national TV shows and large social media followings, have come under heavy criticism for the report.
In his show Friday night with Nadine, the ex-culture secretary compared the panel of the Privileges Committee to a “kangaroo court”. Rees Mogg also slammed the Committee after saying it made ‘Kangaroo Courts respectable’ on BBC Radio 4, which currently has nearly ten million listeners.
Former Home Secretary Patel said there was “a culture of collusion” during the committee. Clarke Smith, MP for Bassetlaw elected in 2019, tweeted in June that the inquiry was a “parliamentary witch hunt”.
The report concluded that the comments were “some of the most disturbing examples” of a “coordinated” campaign against the committee.
He clarified, however, that the “unprecedented and coordinated pressure” exerted on the Privileges Committee ultimately did not affect the outcome of the investigation. He added that it was up to the House of Commons to decide whether “further action” was taken against MPs who tried to undermine the committee.
Staunch Johnson’s allies nevertheless criticized the follow-up report. “I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the privileges committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt through gestures and other actions. If it had been in court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the Committee must be earned,” The manufacturer tweeted.
Mark Jenkinson, who was also named in the report, claimed the committee had “searched Twitter for terms they didn’t like and pasted them into a table”.
“When the previous report was published, I said it had overstepped its bounds. Prior to publication, I had made no reference to the committee. Yet, in another perfect example of blatant overstepping, the committee used a tweet that didn’t refer to them and was about the media witch hunt for Boris Johnson,” he tweeted.
MP Thangam Debbonaire, Labor’s shadow leader in the House of Commons, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to condemn ‘tory colleagues who have sought to override Parliament’s system of standards to fire one of their own’.
“Rishi Sunak allowed senior figures in his own party to undermine and attack Britain’s democratic institutions. This includes a serving minister and two former cabinet ministers.
“The fact that Zac Goldsmith is still a government minister is another example of the Prime Minister’s weakness and his inability to hold his own ministers to high standards.
“It is time for Rishi Sunak to condemn his Tory colleagues who have sought to override Parliament’s system of standards to pull one of their own off the hook. He must accept the committee’s damning conclusions and give MPs time to approve the report in its entirety.
“As Rishi Sunak focuses on making Boris Johnson’s sycophants happy in his own party, people across the country are faced with the cost of the Tories’ mortgage penalty and soaring rents. Keir Starmer will restore faith in politics, show leadership on the issues that matter to working people and take immediate action to lower the cost of living.
|
