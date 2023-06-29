Oyen’s cat on Eid al-Adha 2023 poster released by President Joko Widodo goes viral, why





METROASPIRASIKU – President Joko Widodo’s Eid al-Adha 2023 poster with Cat Oyen is going viral on Instagram, why? President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) shared posters congratulating Eid al-Adha 2023 on his Instagram account. The poster shared by Jokowi caught the attention of her Instagram followers, especially as the Oyen cat became the topic of conversation. Also Read: PT Makmur Kencana Sakti Opens Vacancies for Operations Manager Position in Bandar Lampung On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Jokowi uploaded the happy Eid al-Adha poster to Instagram. The poster displays the greeting “Happy Eid Al-Adha 1444 H”. The poster contains images depicting communal activities with several sacrificial animals, such as cows and goats. In this Jokowi poster, the cat Oyen also appears. The cat was seen sleeping on one of the sacrificial animals, which caught the eye of netizens on Jokowi’s Instagram. Also read: 25 examples of Eid al-Adha greetings 2023 catch the attention of families who listen to them! Oyen’s cat has appeared several times in cartoons posted by Jokowi. His behavior often attracts attention, such as sitting relaxed on the beach or praying before eating. In his posting this time, President Jokowi hopes that the moment of sacrifice that has become a tradition in Eid al-Adha celebrations is filled with gratitude and sincerity. He hopes this moment will be an inspiration to keep moving forward with God’s pleasure and protection. Also Read: Here are 12 Lists of Accredited A Universities to Become West Java Partners Future Leaders (JFLS) Scholarship 2023 “By making sacrifices, we express our gratitude and sincerity for the favors and blessings bestowed by Allah SWT. Hopefully this moment will become a spirit to keep moving forward under his auspices,” Jokowi wrote. Jokowi is known to have provided aid in the form of sacrificial cows which were distributed in 38 provinces of Indonesia. The weight of the cow varies from 900 kg to 1.2 tons. “If last year there were only 34 provinces, the newly formed provinces now have 38,” head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said at the presidential palace complex in central Jakarta on Friday. June 23, 2023.

