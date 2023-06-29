Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him on flood situation





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the flood situation in the state, although he said the welfare of the Assam remained the Prime Minister’s “top priority”. Prime Minister Modi assured Sarma of all possible help and assistance. I was privileged to seek the blessings of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi. The welfare of Assam remains Honble PM’s top priority. I briefed him on our development journey and received his kind advice on the way forward, Sarma tweeted after the meeting. The PM’s office also tweeted: Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa called PM @narendramodi. According to a statement from the state government, Sarma briefed Prime Minister Modi on the latest flood situation in Assam and the measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to flood affected people. The Prime Minister, while appreciating the measures taken by the Chief Minister to deal with the flood situation, assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the state government. Sarma also briefed the Prime Minister on the development initiatives taken by the state government. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister called Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the financial matters of the state with her. Sarma presented an overall financial scenario highlighting the progress made by the state in various key indicators, including revenue mobilization, according to the statement. Expressing his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Finance for extending “generous support” to Assam in terms of capital assistance and advance release of decentralization funds, the Chief Minister said that these initiatives have helped Assam to accelerate wellness-focused programs as well as capital spending, the statement said. The Chief Minister also tweeted: “I had the pleasure of visiting Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji in New Delhi today. During our meeting, we expressed our deep appreciation for the support generous support from the ministry in terms of capital assistance and advance release of decentralization funds.These initiatives have played a crucial role in accelerating our social programs and capital expenditures. (Except for the title, this story has no editing by federal government staff and is published automatically from a syndicated feed.)

