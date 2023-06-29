South Carolina: visit of Donald Trump Pickens





COMMUNITY. WE START WITH BREAKING NEWS OUT OF PICKENS. THE CITY ANNOUNCED NEW DETAILS ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMPS' UPCOMING VISIT, INCLUDING PROHIBITED ITEMS AND ROAD CLOSURES. THE FORMER PRESIDENT IS ORGANIZING A CAMPAIGN RALLY ON SATURDAY AT 1:00 AM. THE CITY SAYS THE SECRET SERVICE PROHIBITS A NUMBER OF ITEMS, INCLUDING EXPLOSIVES OF ANY KIND, FIREARMS, BALLOONS, E-CIGARETTES, NOISE MAKERS, HOLDERS FOR SIGNS OR PLATES AND MORE. A LOOK HERE AT ROAD CLOSURES NOW IN PICKENS THE TOWN HAS ALSO ANNOUNCED PARKING LOTS WILL BE LOCATED FOR THOSE WHO PLAN TO ATTEND FOR A FULL LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS, PARKING LOT DETAILS

Former President Donald Trump will speak Saturday in Pickens, South Carolina

Updated: 12:23 p.m. EDT June 29, 2023

Former President Donald Trump will speak Saturday in Pickens, South Carolina. Trump will celebrate Independence Day and deliver remarks to early voters in the South, as well as state lawmakers and other special guests, on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend or live in the area: Event timeline: 9:00 a.m.: Doors open 11:00 a.m.: Speeches from special guest speakers 1:00 p.m.: Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech thermal and metal containersLaser lights and laser pointersMace and/or pepper sprayNoisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, megaphones, etc.PackagesSpray containersStructuresSign/closet racksWeaponsAnd any other items that may pose a threat to Event security as determined by and at the discretion of security officers. There will be several parking lots and road closures. The map below shows these closures, or you can click here to view the map. Business Impact: The Secret Service requires that businesses/buildings located in the secure area on E. Main between Hwy 178/Pendleton St. and Legacy Square be closed Saturday, July 1 until 3 p.m. All other businesses/buildings on Main Street can operate. on a regular schedule during the July 1 event. For more details on the event, click here.

PICKENS, SC —

Trump will celebrate Independence Day and deliver remarks to early voters in the South, as well as state lawmakers and other special guests, on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to participate or live in the area:

Event schedule: 9:00 a.m.: Doors open 11:00 a.m.: Special guest speakers deliver remarks 1:00 p.m.: Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks

Town of Picken

Details of Trump’s visit Prohibited items: AerosolsAlcoholic beveragesBalloonsBanners, signs, placardsDrones and other unmanned aircraft systemsE-CigarettesExplosives of any kind (including fireworks)\FirearmsGlass, thermal and metal containersLaser lights and pointers laserMaul and/or pepper sprayNoisemakers, such as horns, whistles, drums, megaphones, etc.PackagesSpray containersStructuresSign/placard holdersWeaponsAnd any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event, as determined by and at the discretion of security officers.

There will be several parking lots and road closures.

The map below shows these closures, or you can click here to view the map.

Town of Picken

Trump Visits Road Closures in Pickens Business Impact:

The Secret Service requires that businesses/buildings located in the secure area on E. Main between Hwy 178/Pendleton St. and Legacy Square be closed Saturday, July 1 until 3:00 p.m.

All other Main Street businesses/buildings may operate on a regular schedule during the July 1 event.

For more details on the event, click here.

