Debate persists over CJP bench selection





ISLAMABAD:

Despite requests from the federal government and suggestions from fellow judges, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has not formed a full court to hear politically sensitive and high-profile cases in the past year and a half. – since he was sworn in as CJP. on February 2, 2022.

When the Supreme Court was “reinstated” in March 2009, it was a unified institution with no major differences of opinion among judges on constitutional issues. However, despite this unanimity of views, former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry formed a Full Court to hear petitions against the 18th Amendment to the Constitution as well as the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), 1999.

After Judge Chaudhry’s retirement, the SC showed a diversity of views. Former CJP Nasirul Mulk had also formed a full tribunal to adjudicate petitions against the 21st Constitutional Amendment.

However, each CJP except Judge Asif Saeed Khosa preferred to include like-minded judges in special/larger benches. The same thing happened in the days of former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed.

Judge Asif Saeed Khosa had attempted to set a precedent that most senior judges should be included on benches hearing important cases. However, his successors did not follow this precedent.

It was on September 21, 2019 that a full tribunal was formed – for the last time – at the request of Judge Qazi Faez Isa to hear his petition against a presidential dismissal which sought his removal due to his alleged failure to mention the foreign properties of his family members. in his declaration of assets.

While Judge Khosa was then CJP, the bench was led by Judge Bandial. Surprisingly, the lead judge was in the minority and his decision was overturned by the majority judges in the reviewing court.

During his tenure as CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been unable to end the perception that he includes his like-minded judges in the benches that hear important cases.

No full court has been formed to hear the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) motion to complete the censure process against former Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 95 of the Constitution. A larger bench of five judges headed by CJP Bandial himself heard the case.

The same chamber ruled on a presidential referral requesting an interpretation of the scope of Article 63-A of the Constitution. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a request through Babar Awan, asking for the formation of a full court, but no full court was formed. However, the PTI did not press the issue.

The ruling coalition had asked a three-member bench led by CJP Bandial to form a full tribunal to hear a question regarding the interpretation of Article 63-A after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, had rejected the votes of 10 Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) PMAs in the election for Chief Minister.

However, their request was denied. Subsequently, the ruling coalition and others boycotted the court proceedings. The issue of a full tribunal was again raised when the CJP became aware suo motu of the delay in announcing elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

But the supreme judge did not form a full court to hear the case. Even Judge Athar Minallah, in his judicial note, said that the interpretation of the Constitution was the prerogative as well as the duty of this court.

“It is also an onerous duty to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution. It has been observed by this court that the Constitution is an organic document designed and intended for all times to come.

“The interpretation of the Constitution by this court has a profound impact on the lives of the people of this country, in addition to having consequences for future generations.

“The framers of the Constitution conferred extraordinary jurisdiction on this court under Section 184(3). How that power is to be exercised is itself a matter of immense public importance.

“While invoking jurisdiction, great caution must be exercised. Article 176 of the Constitution describes the constitution of this Court. “I am of the view that it is implicit in the wording of Article 184(3) that the original extraordinary jurisdiction conferred must be exercised and heard by the full tribunal.

“In order to ensure public confidence in the ongoing proceedings and in view of the importance of the issues before us, it is imperative that the case concerning the violation and interpretation of the Constitution be heard by a court plenary. The interpretation of Article 184(3) of the Constitution in this context therefore also requires interpretation,” Justice Minallah said.

Another judge, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, expressed reservations about not including many of the most experienced judges – Judge Isa and Judge Sardar Tariq Masood – in a wider hearing on electoral matters. Ruling parties also boycotted these court proceedings.

The federal government had also asked the SC to form a full court to hear petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 which authorizes a panel of three senior justices, including the CJP, to form benches and list business.

This law is suspended by a larger bench of eight members led by CJP Bandial. The bench has yet to make a final decision on the government’s plea for the constitution of the full court.

The government again challenged another, larger court to hear petitions challenging the Audio Leaks Commission. The government had asked for the disqualification of three judges, including the CJP. The judiciary reserved judgment on the government’s plea.

Now, Judge Yahya Afridi has urged the CJP to constitute a full tribunal to hear petitions against civilian court-martial under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 to restore public confidence in the judicial system.

On June 22, Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also expressed reservations about the CJP’s decision not to form a full tribunal comprising all available judges to hear pleas against the civilian court-martial.

Now a debate has started on why CJP Bandial is not considering requests and suggestions regarding the formation of full tribunals. Even petitioners, including the Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have recently called for the formation of a full tribunal to hear sensitive cases.

Some senior lawyers believe the CJP does not want differences between the judges to be publicly aired, as seen in the military trial that two senior judges refused to hear. They said there was mistrust between the judges and that CJP Bandial only wanted to rely on eight judges

The outcome of the Justice Isa case was also surprising, as the majority justices overturned the CJP Bandial order directing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to investigate the family members’ foreign assets. of Judge Isa. A section of lawyers said the government’s demands to form a full court in different cases are not based on good faith.

“Judge Bandial is the last judge in our entire justice system since the era of Musharraf. All the others have come to the fore in the post Lawyers Movement period.

“Unfortunately, since 2017, Judge Bandial has remained from all these decisions which have tarnished the reputation of justice as an independent institution,” says lawyer Umer Gilani.

Gilani also said there is a view among legal scholars that a full court is only necessary when the Supreme Court is called upon to reconsider an issue that has already been decided by another full bench. The other view is that there is no such constraint on the CJP to form a full court bench under the Supreme Court rules.

“A plenary session can and should be formed whenever the court is called upon to examine a politically divisive issue and when it is useful to show solidarity from the whole of the judiciary. It is possible that the CJP subscribes to the earlier view and therefore never constitutes a full bench.

According to Ahsaan Khokhar’s lawyer, even though Order XI of the Supreme Court Rules of 1980 states that every cause, appeal or matter must be heard and decided by a panel of at least three judges appointed by the CJP, there are precedents for forming a full court in many cases.

He said SC judges have said in numerous decisions, including reported as PLD 2021 Supreme Court page 63, that the term “master of the list” cannot be interpreted to mean that the CJP has discretion. unlimited regarding training benches rather

Khokhar said the discretion granted to the CJP office to form benches must be exercised in accordance with the 1980 Supreme Court rules.

He said for the first time, the SC held in the case Qazi Faez Isa v Federation of Pakistan – reported as PLD 2021 Supreme Court page 649 – that although the formation of review benches or any other bench is the sole prerogative of the CJP under Order XI OF Supreme Court Rules, but in doing so the CJP should ensure substantial compliance with Rule 8 of Order XXVI of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 by including the authorizing judge (if available) in the review panel terms of reference.

Khokhar said that while the CJP is the only one with the power to form benches and a full court at the same time under the rules of the Supreme Court, it is crucial for the administration of justice that in cases where specific and significant constitutional interpretations are required, such cases must be heard by a full court or by all available judges of the Supreme Court for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said cases such as the dissolution of the National Assembly in April 2022, the interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution and the holding of elections in Punjab and KP were considered appropriate cases for training. of a full court of the Supreme Court because in each of these cases a thorough interpretation of the Constitution is called for.

He pointed out that the current case which is pending before the Supreme Court pursuant to Article 184(3) of the Constitution for the holding of trials of civilians before military tribunals is another appropriate case to be heard by a full court. .

“The Supreme Court has already issued judgments on the subject reported as PLD 1975 SC 506, PLD 2007 SC 405, PLD 1996 SC 714, PLD 2015 SC 401 and 2017 1249 by different benches with the force of 3, 5 and 17 judges, and now it becomes much more crucial when some judges of the seat and the petitioners have asked for the formation of a full tribunal,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2424131/debate-persists-over-cjps-bench-selection-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos