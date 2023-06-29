PM Modi uneasy as opposition plans to meet in Bangalore on July 13-14, says Sharad Pawar

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ unease had increased following the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chairman Sharad Pawar said on June 29 that the next meeting of opposition parties would be held in Bengaluru on 13 and 14 July. .

It seems that the prime ministers’ unease increased after our meeting in Patna where the leaders of 16 opposition parties gathered. He was in America when we met in Patna. On his return, when he learned of our meeting, his unease began to increase and he began to attack us on a personal level. He even called our meeting a photogenic session. We made the decision to meet again on July 13-14 in Bangalore, Mr Pawar said, adding that a previous plan to hold the meeting in Shimla had been scrapped as the hill station was facing excessive rainfall. .

The decision to choose Bengaluru as the next venue was made today. We will discuss the future electoral strategy and ways to fight the parties in power [BJPs] the abuse of power and the communal situations it creates in many states, Mr. Pawar said.

Position of CCU

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said that the Union government should first introduce a reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures before talking about the implementation of the UCC. Mr. Pawar added that the NCP would make its position on the UCC clear after evaluating the suggestions and demands of the different communities.

Aiming at the PM on the turbulent situation in Manipur, Mr. Pawar remarked: Manipur has been burning for 45 days. People and officers there are asking whether or not they are citizens of this country, but the Modi government has absolutely failed to bring the situation under control.

Unworthy remarks

Mr Pawar criticized Mr Modis Bhopal’s remarks against him and his daughter, NCP MP Supriya Sule. The picture is that the majority of states today are not under BJP control. Because they have no guarantee on the election results in 2024, the Prime Minister, without regard for his position, has spoken outrageously about me, my party and my daughter [Ms. Sule]. Mrs. Sule has, on her own merit, been elected to parliament three times. After that, she distinguished herself with her performance by participating to the fullest in the Lok Sabha and won the [Sansad Ratna] award seven times in a row. The prime minister’s remarks alluding to nepotism within the CPN did not sit well with someone in his position, Mr Pawar said. However, he added that there was no reason for personal animosity between him and the prime minister as he had recently spoken to Mr Modi regarding a function to be held in Pune on August 1.

During his recent visit to Bhopal, the Prime Minister targeted Mr Pawar over alleged scams worth nearly 70,000 crore against the NCP and its leaders, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, the Maharashtra irrigation and an illegal mining scam.

Recalling the drama of 2019

On Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnaviss says Mr Pawar is playing a double game in his attempts to form government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in 2019, the NCP leader berated Mr Fadnavis, who is the United States Home Secretary, asking him to focus on the safety and security of women in Maharashtra instead of making such remarks.

In 14 districts in the state alone, between January 23 and May 23, a total of 4,431 girls or women are reported missing. I think the states home secretary, instead of making further remarks, should do something for the safety of our sisters in the state, the NCP leader said.

Mr Fadnavis had claimed that the government formation plan after the 2019 Assembly elections had received Mr Pawars’ full blessing, until the NCP leader changed his position at the last moment.

In response, Mr. Pawar joked: if I had indeed backed out at the last minute, then what was the need [for Mr. Fadnavis] take an oath in secret [along with Ajit Pawar] in 2019, this only goes to show that the BJP cannot survive without electricity. BJP leaders in state restless Morning swearing-in ceremony with Ajit Pawar established that BJP can go with anyone to be in power. That’s what I wanted to prove and I did. You can call it my ploy or whatever Even though I may not have played cricket I know how to throw a googly as I was chairman of the Board of Control of Cricket India (BCCI) and President of the ICC.