Politics
PM Modi uneasy as opposition plans to meet in Bangalore on July 13-14, says Sharad Pawar
NCP leader Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference. File | Photo credit: ANI
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ unease had increased following the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chairman Sharad Pawar said on June 29 that the next meeting of opposition parties would be held in Bengaluru on 13 and 14 July. .
It seems that the prime ministers’ unease increased after our meeting in Patna where the leaders of 16 opposition parties gathered. He was in America when we met in Patna. On his return, when he learned of our meeting, his unease began to increase and he began to attack us on a personal level. He even called our meeting a photogenic session. We made the decision to meet again on July 13-14 in Bangalore, Mr Pawar said, adding that a previous plan to hold the meeting in Shimla had been scrapped as the hill station was facing excessive rainfall. .
The decision to choose Bengaluru as the next venue was made today. We will discuss the future electoral strategy and ways to fight the parties in power [BJPs] the abuse of power and the communal situations it creates in many states, Mr. Pawar said.
Position of CCU
Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said that the Union government should first introduce a reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures before talking about the implementation of the UCC. Mr. Pawar added that the NCP would make its position on the UCC clear after evaluating the suggestions and demands of the different communities.
Aiming at the PM on the turbulent situation in Manipur, Mr. Pawar remarked: Manipur has been burning for 45 days. People and officers there are asking whether or not they are citizens of this country, but the Modi government has absolutely failed to bring the situation under control.
Unworthy remarks
Mr Pawar criticized Mr Modis Bhopal’s remarks against him and his daughter, NCP MP Supriya Sule. The picture is that the majority of states today are not under BJP control. Because they have no guarantee on the election results in 2024, the Prime Minister, without regard for his position, has spoken outrageously about me, my party and my daughter [Ms. Sule]. Mrs. Sule has, on her own merit, been elected to parliament three times. After that, she distinguished herself with her performance by participating to the fullest in the Lok Sabha and won the [Sansad Ratna] award seven times in a row. The prime minister’s remarks alluding to nepotism within the CPN did not sit well with someone in his position, Mr Pawar said. However, he added that there was no reason for personal animosity between him and the prime minister as he had recently spoken to Mr Modi regarding a function to be held in Pune on August 1.
During his recent visit to Bhopal, the Prime Minister targeted Mr Pawar over alleged scams worth nearly 70,000 crore against the NCP and its leaders, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, the Maharashtra irrigation and an illegal mining scam.
Recalling the drama of 2019
On Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnaviss says Mr Pawar is playing a double game in his attempts to form government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in 2019, the NCP leader berated Mr Fadnavis, who is the United States Home Secretary, asking him to focus on the safety and security of women in Maharashtra instead of making such remarks.
In 14 districts in the state alone, between January 23 and May 23, a total of 4,431 girls or women are reported missing. I think the states home secretary, instead of making further remarks, should do something for the safety of our sisters in the state, the NCP leader said.
Mr Fadnavis had claimed that the government formation plan after the 2019 Assembly elections had received Mr Pawars’ full blessing, until the NCP leader changed his position at the last moment.
In response, Mr. Pawar joked: if I had indeed backed out at the last minute, then what was the need [for Mr. Fadnavis] take an oath in secret [along with Ajit Pawar] in 2019, this only goes to show that the BJP cannot survive without electricity. BJP leaders in state restless Morning swearing-in ceremony with Ajit Pawar established that BJP can go with anyone to be in power. That’s what I wanted to prove and I did. You can call it my ploy or whatever Even though I may not have played cricket I know how to throw a googly as I was chairman of the Board of Control of Cricket India (BCCI) and President of the ICC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pm-modi-uneasy-as-opposition-plans-next-meet-in-bengaluru-on-july-13-14-pawar/article67023844.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Office of special counsel still investigating Trump’s handling of documents, sources say
- PM Modi uneasy as opposition plans to meet in Bangalore on July 13-14, says Sharad Pawar
- Intrigued by the dish when Ganjar Pranowo eats with President Joko Widodo? Here is the review
- Bose recalls popular products due to fire hazard | Cecil Daily Voice
- Two men’s tennis players named on the SEC Academic Honor Roll – LSU
- London Stock Exchange boss accuses pension funds of hypocrisy
- Benson Hills 2nd Annual ESG Report Highlights Innovation and Strategic Partnerships to Modernize Food Production | Illinois
- He brought the wreckage under the Titanic ashore
- The importance of earthquake preparedness in the aftermath of the recent earthquakes that struck our region
- Debate persists over CJP bench selection
- UK Prime Minister Sunak Hits When Court Rules Rwandan Deportation Plan Illegal
- ‘Barbie’ Tracking for Beatific $80 Million Opening, ‘Oppenheimer’ Eyes $40 Million – The Hollywood Reporter