Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, allies of Boris Johnson, singled out for abuse of the privileges committee





Eight Tory politicians have been singled out by the committee that investigated Boris Johnson over partygate for slamming an alleged pressure campaign by his supporters. The Privileges Committee, which concluded earlier this month that Mr Johnson misled MPs about lockdown-breaking rallies in Downing Street, made the decision in a new report. The politicians named were Nadine Dorries, Lord Goldsmith, Mark Jenkinson, Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Priti Patel and Andrea Jenkyns. All eight are prominent supporters of Mr Johnson. Comments they made questioning the work of the committees were cited in the report, including some who called the body a kangaroo court. In the newly released report, the committee says there was a concerted effort by Mr Johnson’s supporters to pressure those investigating him and influence the outcome. The committee of seven MPs, including four Tories, condemned what it called attacks on its integrity and suggested members’ personal safety was further endangered by the behaviour. He said unprecedented and coordinated pressure had been put on the committee and suggested that future similar investigations may have to be carried out by an outside body if something similar happens again. But some of the Tories named in the report, released Thursday morning, immediately went public with their rejection of the allegations and criticism leveled at them by the committee. Unprecedented and coordinated pressure No punishment for the eight conservatives is proposed by the committee. Other MPs could propose sanctions, but it seems unlikely that none will be passed by the House of Commons, where there is a Conservative majority. Rather, the committee wants a motion tabled in the House of Commons noting its latest report and saying that MPs should not undermine the integrity of the organization. The government must decide whether or not to introduce this motion. Part of the report said: Pressure was exerted particularly on the Conservative members of the committee. The intent was clear to drive these members off the committee and thereby frustrate the House’s intention to conduct the inquiry or prevent the inquiry from reaching a conclusion that the critics did not want. There have also been sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the president’s impartiality. [the Labour MP Harriet Harman]who had been appointed to the commission by unanimous decision of the House. This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation. However, this had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns. If the abuse of Members in carrying out the duties imposed on them by the House is allowed to continue, it is reasonable to conclude that in future Members will refuse to serve on the committee, or there may be a reluctance from those approached as external advisors to play this role.

