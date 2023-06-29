Xi stresses improving quality of Party’s organizational work

Cai Qi (center), member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the national conference on organizational work in Beijing. A recent instruction from Xi Jinping was discussed at the conference, which was held on June 28-29, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for developing a good understanding of the CPC Central Committee’s important theory on Party building and improving the quality of the Party’s organizational work.

Chinese analysts said it is a message to the whole Party and the nation that the CPC will gather more talents and strengthen organizational construction to keep pace with the times and overcome new challenges emerging in the new journey.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction. The instruction was discussed at the National Conference on Organizational Work, which was held Wednesday and Thursday.

Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, sent greetings to all Party members as the Party celebrates its 102nd founding anniversary on July 1. Xi stressed the central role of the Party in building a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting rejuvenation. of the Chinese nation on all fronts. He also highlighted the central role of staff in this regard.

Yang Xuedong, a professor of political science at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Thursday that every year before the founding anniversary of the CPC, the general secretary will convey his greetings and some instructions to the whole Party, and this The top leader’s message focuses on how to improve governance performance by strengthening and improving Party building and Party organizational work.

At the conference, Xi said that to fulfill the missions and tasks of the CPC in the new journey, new progress must be made in improving Party building and Party organizational work. He noted that maintaining and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee should be regarded as the highest principle, and efforts should be made to build up a contingent of key officials competent in governance, capable of to assume the mission of national renewal.

Yang said, “A great party has its advantages and also unique challenges, including how to strengthen internal unity on the basis of 90 million Party members and play the role of a leading core and vanguard to lead a country with a massive population to achieve Chinese modernization.

In achieving Chinese modernization, there is no precedent in other countries for the CCP to learn from, so the Party should explore it on its own. That’s why the leader repeatedly insists on solving the unique problems facing a great party and building a team that can take on that responsibility, Yang said.

Xi stressed accelerating the construction of global talent and innovation hubs. He urged constant efforts to improve the quality of organizational work to provide a firm guarantee for building a great modern socialist country and promoting national rejuvenation.

Analysts said that to build global talent and innovation hubs, the Party and country must provide certainty, stability, fault-tolerant spaces for exploration and innovation, as well as potential for market for talented people, so that the CPC can attract more and more talents who know advanced technology and share ideas and faith with the Party to join the great journey.

“The Party will also place more young and talented members in leadership positions, so that their potential can be activated and maximized to give them the chance to test and try out their new thoughts and ideas, and make more qualified leaders. of the new generation in the Party,” Yang noted.

Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, told the Global Times that on this new journey, there have been unprecedented challenges caused by the profound changes the world is experiencing, such as great power competition initiated by the United States, as well as international economic and geopolitical crises as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In the new journey, the Party and the country should be prepared for the “strong winds and high waves and even dangerous storms” frequently mentioned in some Party meeting documents in recent years, and the Party’s organization and construction work must also take into consideration the challenges of this era, Zhang noted.